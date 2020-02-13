Thursday
“Florida Spies Over Cuban Skies” speaker event at Sebring Historical Society, 7 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m. Jack Stroup Civic Center, 355 W. Center Ave. in Sebring.
Friday
Lotela Gold Concert & Dance at 7:30 p.m. Friday and again Saturday at Highlands Lakeside Theatre, 356 W. Center Ave. Purchase tickets online at highlandslakesidetheatre.org.
Saturday
Highlands News-Sun Senior Expo and Family Extravaganza from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Lakeshore Mall. Events scheduled inside and outside throughout the day.
14th Annual Orchids from the Heart Orchid Show from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Bert J. Harris Jr. Agricultural Center, 4509 George Blvd. Also on Sunday, same time.
Assisting Our Veterans Expo at 11 a.m. at American Legion Post 69, 1301 W. Bell St. in Avon Park.
Pinochle Tournament at 1 p.m. at Sebring Recreation Club, 333 Pomegranate Ave.
Music in the Park features the sound of swamp blues band Smokehouse from 7-9 p.m. at Highlands Hammock State Park.