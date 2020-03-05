Thursday
Vet Jam 2020, Bring it Home for Our Heroes! from 2-9 p.m. at Donaldson Park in Avon Park.
Friday
2020 Backyard Bash from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. at Firemen’s Field in Sebring. Lunch at 11 a.m.; California Toe Jam Band performs from 6-9 p.m. Barbecue competition presented by Sebring Firemen Inc.
Free Movie Night showing “The Legend of Tarzan” at 6 p.m. at Heartland Horses, 4305 Independence St. in Avon Park.
Saturday
Tavaris Clarke Walk-a-Thon for Multiple Sclerosis from 8 a.m. to noon at Avon Park Rec Center, 207 E. State St.
Lake Placid Garden Club Plant Sale from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at The Journal Plaza, 231 N. Main St., Lake Placid.
Sebring Village Quilt Show & Craft Sale from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Sebring Village Rec Center, 4343 Schumacher Road in Sebring.
2020 Backyard Bash from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Firemen’s Field in Sebring. Classic Car Show at 10 a.m.; Hog Calling Competition at 12:30 p.m.; Awards Ceremony at 3:30 p.m. Barbecue competition presented by Sebring Firemen Inc.
Vet Jam 2020, Bring it Home for Our Heroes! from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. at Donaldson Park in Avon Park.
Artist’s Reception from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Peter Powell Roberts Museum, 310 W. Main St. in Avon Park.
Sunday
Vet Jam 2020, Bring it Home for Our Heroes! from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Donaldson Park in Avon Park.
Riselle Bain Concert at 5 p.m. at Temple Israel, 1305 Temple Israel Drive in Sebring.
Monday
Concert featuring Mark Merchant and Down Home Darlings at 7:30 p.m. at Sebring Village, 4343 Schumacher Road in Sebring.