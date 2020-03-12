Friday
Cinema on the Circle shows “Cars” at 6:30 p.m. Friday at Circle Park in Sebring.
Saturday
23rd Annual Classics and Customs Car Show from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Wells Motor Company, 1600 U.S. 27 South in Avon Park.
Hope Street Fair from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Emmanuel United Church of Christ, 3115 Hope St. in Sebring.
Avon Park Founders Garden Club Plant Sale from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Avon Park Public Library, 100 N. Museum Ave. in Avon Park.
Tuesday
IMSA Twelve-Hour Fan Fest from 5:30-8 p.m. in downtown Sebring. IMSA WeatherTech Championship teams will caravan down North Ridgewood Drie and round the Historic Downtown Circle starting at 6 p.m.