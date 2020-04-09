The US Fish and Wildlife Service (Service) is developing a Visitor Services Plan (Plan) that will help guide public uses on fee title lands of the Everglades Headwaters National Wildlife Refuge (Refuge). The Service proposes to allow 14 public uses, including wildlife photography, horseback riding, hunting, and fishing. The draft Plan, including the Environmental Assessment, can be found on its website at fws.gov/refuge/everglades_headwaters/
The comment period ends May 23. Only written comments will be accepted during this timeframe. Comments can be provided via email to: evergladesheadwaters@fws.gov or via regular mail to: Everglades Headwaters Refuge, c/o Public Comments, 4055 Wildlife Way, Vero Beach FL 32963.
Due to the COVID-19 virus, an in-person public meeting will not be held. A virtual public meeting is scheduled to take place during the week of April 20. A date, time, and instructions on how to attend this event via the internet and telephone will be made available on our website in the near future.