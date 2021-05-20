Everyone believes in something
“The Bible is a badly written work of historical fiction containing far more contradiction than fact.” Sir, that is a very serious charge and I challenge you to “Put up or shut up.” Apparently you have all the facts to verify your claim. Where is the evidence for such a blasphemous charge? Talk is cheap. I await your reply with the evidence.
I am not going to push your article aside as others who think you are a miserable person with an axe to grind and use the right of free speech. This is not the first time you have been arrogant about the Bible. You apparently do have an axe to grind with comments like “If the prayer thing is so important ...” and “The ‘day of prayer’ is a joke and an insult to the Constitution.”
Sir, you are never free from “religion” because you believe in something. Evolutionist Edward O. Wilson admitted: “The predisposition to religious belief is the most complex and powerful force in the human mind and in all probability an ineradicable part of human nature.”
It is very obvious what you do not believe. It would be interesting to know what you believe? I have my thoughts but I rather hear it from you. I await your answer.
Frank Parker
Sebring