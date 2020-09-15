In the midst of the riots that our country has seen, one of the biggest counterarguments that have been used is, “riots will not accomplish anything.” I am not arguing this statement, as peaceful protests are what have always achieved change in our nation. Dr. Martin Luther King was an advocate for change while only using sit-ins and boycotts to promote civil rights. Women in the early 20th century participated in mass protests and lobbied relentlessly to members of the government to achieve suffrage. Regardless of how you may feel about the issue at hand, a peaceful protest should be looked positively upon rather than a riot.
Thursday night’s football match between the Texans and Chiefs showed an act of protest that involved both teams locking arms and holding a moment of silence. Both teams called it an “act of unity” that was intended to call for change in a peaceful way and using their enormous platforms.
Considering that no building was burned, no person shoved, and no law enforcement officer attached for their profession, why were fans booing? They are doing exactly what they should be doing if they believe there is an issue that needs to be solved. These players are not rioting nor are they staying silent on the issue, two things that any person should see.
Worst of all, it is not just professional football players that are seeing backlash for voicing their opinions. Basketball players are participating in similar methods of bringing about change, some even going further than what NFL players have been able to do. Lakers player Lebron James has started his own voting rights organization in order to increase voter turnout and the player union negotiated for the sports franchises to use their arenas as polling stations. These are two peaceful ways of bringing about change, and the average person is still wanting to tell them to “shut up and dribble.” It is one of those actions that, even if you do not agree with the motive behind it, you have to agree it is what brings about change in this country. Riots do not change anything, but increasing voter turnout is allowing people to take advantage of their right to vote.
It does not matter if the person wanting to raise awareness to an issue is a sports star or a person on the side of U.S. 27 with a sign, they both deserve the right to voice their opinions. It is what the Constitution and the Bill of Rights grants each and every United States resident. Solely because you do not agree with what they have to say does not mean they cannot say what they say. These athletes are still going to peacefully protest, even with the financial losses they see as a result of it.
People have begun boycotting Lebron James merchandise and he does not seemed the least bit concerned, as he would rather lose money than stay silent. With a platform as big as his, it is criminal to stay silent while there is people suffering at a preventable problem.
Miguel Arceo is a student athlete at Sebring High School.