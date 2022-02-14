Aaron Lewis has a new song out, “Everybody Talks to God:” the praying man “was saying, grace over a Tuesday blue-plate special when the man in the next booth said, ‘Don’t you watch TV? Don’t you know that God is a myth, hate to see you waste your breath ‘cause there ain’t no use talking to a ghost that doesn’t exist’. The praying man said Amen, looked down from his plate and said, ‘You may not talk to God right now but there’s gonna come a day’ cause when you’re a farmer in the field praying for rain or you curse him at the gravesite because he called a loved one’s name you can thank him, you can blame him, either way you’re gonna face him whether you believe in him or not ‘cause in the end everybody talks to God. The man in the booth grew quiet didn’t have a comeback.”
Consider, invasion of our borders, protection of foreign borders, illegals, drugs, overdose deaths, suicides, sex trafficking, financing cartels, home invasions, mandates, rapes, unsafe schools, buses, unsafe to walk streets in your town, squeal on your neighbor, robbing, stealing, carjacking, get out of jail free, arson with no reprimand, 300 million tax dollars for crack pipes, compromise with China or Russia, the Demarcates are in ruling with fear.
What is the solution to these problems?
Now is the time for everyone to talk to God.
“Call unto me and I will answer thee, and shew thee great and mighty things, which thou knowest not.” Jeramiah 33:3
God also said, “seek the Lord thy God, thou shalt find him, if thou seek him with all thy heart and with all thy soul.” Deuteronomy 4:29
“Whatsoever ye shall ask in prayer, believing, ye shall receive.” Matt 21:22
Most important, “ask and it shall be given you; seek, and ye shall find; knock, and it shall be opened unto you: For everyone that asketh receiveth; and he that seeketh findeth; and to him that knocketh it shall be opened. Matthew 7:7, 8
God also said, “Let not your heart be troubled, neither let it be afraid.” John 14.1
Now is the time everyone talks to God.
Betty Hendsbee
Sebring