I invite and encourage your readers to reflect upon what they believe and why they believe it. I invite and encourage your readers to thoughtfully reflect upon what various candidates for office are saying at the local, state, and/or national levels.
Each citizen of our nation has the opportunity to register to vote, to inform themselves about the candidates and to cast their votes.
Our nation was founded by men of prayer and is identified as One Nation, under God and has been for many, many years.
May each election have results that maintain this nation as of the people and for the people and by the people in a nation whose motto is “In God We Trust.”
Georgia Lee Eshelman
Sebring