While I don’t yet consider myself “aged,” it is becoming more obvious that I’m not as young as I once was, and neither are some of the sustainable swaps I saw online recently. They popped up as I was doing some research for a different story and when I saw it, my mind immediately opened a browser titled history. My brain took issue with the everything new notion, insisting many of the ideas were old school for me and reminiscent of my own childhood.

On the list were glass water bottles. Do you remember using these? We didn’t have them in my home for drinking water, but I did see them at other’s houses. Those families would go to a place on the highway where a pipe poured “mountain water.” One could fill jugs or bottles straight from the flow coming from a pipe jutting out of the mountain side. When I think of that now, I shudder, but back then it was completely normal. Didn’t everyone grow up drinking snowmelt from the side of the roadway?

Recommended for you