While I don’t yet consider myself “aged,” it is becoming more obvious that I’m not as young as I once was, and neither are some of the sustainable swaps I saw online recently. They popped up as I was doing some research for a different story and when I saw it, my mind immediately opened a browser titled history. My brain took issue with the everything new notion, insisting many of the ideas were old school for me and reminiscent of my own childhood.
On the list were glass water bottles. Do you remember using these? We didn’t have them in my home for drinking water, but I did see them at other’s houses. Those families would go to a place on the highway where a pipe poured “mountain water.” One could fill jugs or bottles straight from the flow coming from a pipe jutting out of the mountain side. When I think of that now, I shudder, but back then it was completely normal. Didn’t everyone grow up drinking snowmelt from the side of the roadway?
Acid rain wasn’t yet a thing so I guess it was OK, but I can’t help but wonder just how clean that water actually might have been. We poured it from tall glass bottles with rubber stoppers that resided in the fridge. No one carried water with them anywhere when I was young. There were water fountains on every floor of our school buildings though we were not usually allowed to drink from them due to the poor manners of most. We spent our childhoods dehydrated, but somehow survived.
Could you imagine school kids carrying glass containers on buses and into classrooms nowadays? While most will agree this would probably not be a prudent choice, even if it is more environmentally sound, can any of you remember carrying a thermos? Those glass-lined flasks were not as much of a danger as they were in danger each time they were put into a youth’s hands. I’m fairly sure I broke my soup thermos pretty regularly during my elementary career. That’s OK though because when a new metal lunch box, another sustainable suggestion, was purchased, a small new thermos was included. Do you remember the buckle-like closure of those metal boxes? Stainless steel is now suggested but I don’t know if they come with superheroes on them like the old metal suitcase-styled ones of the past.
Glass food storage containers were next on the list. I recall plenty of Pyrex in our home, but those were off limits to slippery-handed children. We were relegated to an entire cabinet of Tupperware. Back in the day these containers were still the equivalent of portable China in my house. Not returning home with the same burping bowl you had been sent would have been a highly punishable offense. Quick research shows that back in the day the pieces averaged around $2 or less per item. A mere pittance until you quantify it with inflation. That $2 sandwich box today would cost almost $16 and if you still have one and sell it online, you might get just a bit north of that. No wonder my mom, and yours, insisted those items return home each night.
Sustainability notwithstanding, reusing and recycling just makes good sense both financially and environmentally.