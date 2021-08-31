Eviction moratorium: Is it still needed?
I’m at a loss to understand why the eviction moratorium is still needed. I think people are just hoping that all debt will be wiped away. Debts have to be paid, otherwise the whole economic system will fail. The country is on the edge right now.
Federal unemployment stimulus: It has been said that there is a large amount of people making more money on unemployment than they were earning in their jobs. If this is the case, then rental payments should have been caught up, assuming that the unemployment covered what people were earning. The problem could be that too many people might have used the money other than rent, just taking advantage of the situation.
Stimulus to help renters and landlords: This program has been available for several months now, and people aren’t taking advantage of it. I blame the states for the failure because they are responsible to get the money out. I know from working with a previous nonprofit that several counties aren’t working hard enough in getting the money out there. Even the state of Florida isn’t doing its job. I read the newspaper online and there has been no information about this program from the state recently.
Based on what I mentioned above there really doesn’t need to be an eviction moratorium extended that long. The state needs to partner with nonprofits and cities to get the money to help renters and landlords.
Ed Dickerson
Avon Park