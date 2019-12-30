SEBRING — Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man last week who allegedly had a concealed weapon on him after having convictions over the past two years.
Luis Antonio Segarra, 20, of Sebring has been charged with carrying a concealed firearm, possession of a weapon/ammunition by a convicted felon and dealing in stolen property.
Highlands County Clerk of Court records show that he has two convictions for having no valid drivers license, for incidents just two months apart from each other in 2017.
This most recent arrest happened after a traffic stop at 2:06 p.m. Dec. 20 at the intersection of Sebring Parkway and DeSoto Road. A Highlands County deputy sheriff saw a northbound blue Ford stopped at the light, running without headlights in the rain.
The deputy stopped the car and spoke with the driver, Segarra, who was the front-seat passenger, and a rear seat passenger. According to reports, the deputy could smell a strong odor of cannabis from the car, and after questioning the driver, found he did not have a medical cannabis card.
The deputy had all three step out of the car, and noticed throughout the traffic stop, allegedly, that Segarra avoided eye contact and that his hands were shaking.
Reports said Segarra also smelled of cannabis, and when asked if he had a medical cannabis card, also said no.
The deputy searched him and, according to reports, found two bags of a green leafy substance and a rolled up cannabis cigar, or “blunt.” Upon looking under the back of Segarra’s shirt, the deputy also saw the butt of a handgun sticking out of the back of Segarra’s pants, reports said.
According to reports, Segarra agreed, under Miranda warning, to speak with the deputy and gave some information — which was redacted from reports under exclusions for possible confessions — but then decided not to say any more.
The gun, reports said, was a Ruger 9mm handgun with the same serial number as a gun that was reported stolen.