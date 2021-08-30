Arthur Scurry, 54, is in jail without bond after allegedly impregnating a girl under the age of 18.
The minor, who remained unidentified, told investigators that she had had sex with Scurry, who she thought was a year older than her, at a party five months before they interviewed her in late August.
Since the party, she hadn’t had more involvement with him but had said hello when she came across him occasionally. She said Scurry hadn’t paid her or offered any other inducements to have sex. The woman told investigators she wanted to keep the baby.
She indicated she had realized she was pregnant in January 2021 and suspected Scurry was the father but did not have definitive proof. When the Department of Children and Families questioned the teen about her pregnancy, she “lied to them about who the father of the child was,” the arrest affidavit stated.
They verified Scurry’s identity as the father in question after viewing phone texts and reviewing Facebook pages.
Investigators obtained a buccal swab from Scurry and performed a DNA test on the sample, which set the DNA profile at 2.6 billion times more likely to be his than a random sample from someone else.
Highlands County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Scurry Thursday and charged him with one count of lewd and lascivious battery, one count of cruelty to a child, and impregnating a minor.
If Scurry is convicted, he could get some real time; he may be considered a repeat offender under Florida law.
Court records show that Scurry has a long criminal history, including armed robbery, kidnaping, escape, battery on a law enforcement officer, battery on a firefighter, and littering. He was sentenced to 30 years in state prison in August 1993.