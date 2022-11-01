Police-Shooting Michigan

Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker listens in during ex-Grand Rapids police officer Christopher Schurr’s preliminary examination at the Kent County Courthouse in Grand Rapids on Friday.

 JOEL BISSELL/THE GRAND RAPIDS PRESS VIA AP

A former Michigan police officer who shot a Black motorist in the back of the head will stand trial for second-degree murder, a judge said Monday.

Judge Nicholas Ayoub announced his decision after hearing testimony last week and seeing video about the death of Patrick Lyoya in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

Recommended for you