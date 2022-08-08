Colombia Petro

Colombia’s President-elect Gustavo Petro speaks to students at Externado University in Bogota, Colombia, Tuesday, July 26, 2022. Petro gave a talk to students at his alma mater where he studied economics, ahead of his Aug. 7 inauguration.

 FERNANDO VERGARA/AP PHOTO

BOGOTA, Colombia — Colombia’s first leftist president will be sworn into office Sunday, promising to fight inequality and heralding a turning point in the history of a country haunted by a long war between the government and guerrilla groups.

Sen. Gustavo Petro, a former member of Colombia’s M-19 guerrilla group, won the presidential election in June by beating conservative parties that offered moderate changes to the market-friendly economy, but failed to connect with voters frustrated by rising poverty and violence against human rights leaders and environmental groups in rural areas.

