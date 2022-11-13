The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the third week of November gives the Florida freshwater anglers a strong lunar influence, last quarter moon phase, and a typical fall season weather forecast. All fishing factors considered; anglers will enjoy very good early morning fishing over the next three days.

The moon moved directly into the solar energy path yesterday, creating the highest level of lunar interference with solar energy this month. And the moon will arrive at its furthest orbit point from earth Monday — lunar apogee. Early Wednesday morning the last quarter moon occurs. So even though the moon is furthest from earth over the next four days, it will be directly within the solar energy path, which is the most important factor of any given month. Therefore a fairly strong last quarter moon phase will trigger good fishing for the first half of this week.

