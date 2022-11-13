The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the third week of November gives the Florida freshwater anglers a strong lunar influence, last quarter moon phase, and a typical fall season weather forecast. All fishing factors considered; anglers will enjoy very good early morning fishing over the next three days.
The moon moved directly into the solar energy path yesterday, creating the highest level of lunar interference with solar energy this month. And the moon will arrive at its furthest orbit point from earth Monday — lunar apogee. Early Wednesday morning the last quarter moon occurs. So even though the moon is furthest from earth over the next four days, it will be directly within the solar energy path, which is the most important factor of any given month. Therefore a fairly strong last quarter moon phase will trigger good fishing for the first half of this week.
The weather conditions for the first half of the week will be very good for causing fish feeding daily migration activity. As the days shorten, a greater majority of fish populations will feed at the same time, generally during the overhead and underfoot moon periods when either one occurs during the daytime. This week the overhead moon comes into play during the early morning hours and weather factors will enhance this seasonal trend.
This morning a front is passing through the state. Winds will switch from the west northwest this morning to a north wind this afternoon. Ideal speeds of 8 mph will occur from both the west and north and continue through Monday morning and then switch from the northeast Monday afternoon. Early Tuesday morning a front will finish passing through the state, producing a south wind at speeds of 6 mph. And Wednesday morning a 7 mph west wind will occur.
So in other words, each of the next four mornings will have a different wind direction with ideal speeds, which means there will be plenty of fish adjustment activity occurring and therefore better than average fishing. The next four mornings will be an early morning angler’s ideal fishing scenario.
Along with the daily wind direction change, there will be ideal water temperatures, and an ideal sun-to-cloud ratio of 50-50, all when combined will cause a very high level of fish adjustment activity which means a very high level of ‘the need to feed’ condition. Early morning anglers will be setting the hook over the next four mornings.
Best Fishing Days: Monday morning, atmospheric pressure will have been on the rise for the past six hours, enough to cause fish to move into the shoreline shallow feeding areas during the hours leading up to the sunrise and perhaps an hour after the sunrise.
Then Tuesday night-Wednesday morning, the last quarter moon improves the three daily solar periods by about one full feed rating point. A pre-front condition will also occur early Tuesday morning, causing winds to come out of the south, then switch to a west wind for the afternoon. Anglers can expect fish to feed at above average rates during the sunrise-overhead moon period Tuesday morning and this weather change should also make for better fishing during the last quarter moon Wednesday morning.
So Monday through Wednesday, the early morning bite will be on. Anglers will have above average feeding rates in the 5 to 6 range, caused by a slow moving weather front and the last quarter moon phase. I believe the early morning feeding periods will be the best of the daily three solar periods but the midday moonset period should not be underestimated. Big bass love to feed during the solar noon period on successfully fed bait fish after a heavy morning feeding.
Florida Fishing Facts: Two environmental factors cause fish to feed at their highest annual rates during the mid to late fall season. One is water temperatures are in the ideal range to cause a high digestion speed and number two is, the daily declining of daylight occurs enough to cause fish and wildlife to feed in larger numbers at the same time. The fall season is one of two annual periods where the fishing expression, “Feeding Frenzy” becomes a normal response when anglers are asked how their fishing day went. The second annual period occurs during the strong new moon periods in the months of April through early June.
The Major Fishing Period: Today the moon is underfoot at 4:10 p.m. and will produce a feed rating of 6 from 2:30-5:30 p.m. Daily the underfoot moon occurs later by 50 minutes and remains at the same feed rating until the second half of the week when it occurs after the sunset period and begins to have a declining feed rating and become a minor period.
The Minor Fishing Periods: Today the moonset occurs at 11:24 a.m. and solar noon at 12:09 p.m. producing a feed rating of 4 to 5 from 10:30 a.m.–1:30 p.m. Daily the moonset occurs later by 45 minutes and will have a feed rating of four during the second half of the week.
The second minor fishing period occurs today when the moon is overhead at 4:35 a.m. and will produce a feed rating of 4 from 3:30-5:30 a.m. Daily the overhead moon occurs later by 50 minutes and will have the same feed rating until Tuesday when it harmonizes with the sunrise period and becomes a major fishing period. A feed rating of 5 will occur Monday and increase to a 6 rating Tuesday and remain at a feed rating of about 6 for the duration of the week.
Note: Weather conditions will cause the overhead moon period Monday morning to be better than the normal rating I’ve provided in the prior paragraph. A rating of 5 to 6 is more likely to occur with a much longer duration of about four hours – 4-8 a.m.
Prime Monthly Periods: Nov. 21-24, very weak new moon; Dec. 5-9 weak, full moon, Dec. 22-24, very weak new moon; Jan. 4-8, medium-strength full moon; Jan. 19-23, weak super new moon; Feb.2-7, medium-strength full moon’ Feb.18-22, medium strength super new moon.
Highlands Bass Angler Bass Guide Service: Now offering artificial-bait only, bass guide charters, on your boat. Includes logging hot spot GPS, custom bathymetric maps of the day’s fishing locations and customized lessons and information designed for each angler individually. To keep cost down I will guide one or two anglers, on your boat for only $175, for 4-6 hours on any Highlands County lake. Additional gas fee for lakes outside of Highlands County. Call 863-381-8474 to plan a custom-guided bass fishing experience today.
Istokpoga.info News: The lake level is at 39.35 feet above sea level today. The S68 spillway status as of yesterday morning: Three of four gates are open six inches and flowing a combined total of 640 cubic feet per second. Istokpoga’s current seasonal maximum-minimum levels are 39.50 feet and 39 feet respectively. The minimum level will be lowered gradually over the next six weeks to 38.50 feet. For complete information click on the links provided on the webpage.
Access this article online at BassFishingForecast.com, or HighlandsBassAngler.com
Fishing from Shorelines: Learn where fish feed along shorelines by consulting a lake contour map. There are 45 Highlands County lake maps published online at FloridaLakesMaps.com. Each map is edited and to include boat ramp locations and has been enlarged.
HighlandsBassAngler.com offers artificial-bait bass fishing guide-trip options, 72 lake-contour maps and additional map resources and information. Personalized custom bass fishing package options for the leisure fishermen or advanced-level anglers, are available.
Dave Douglass is a bass fishing guide and has experience on 25 lakes throughout central Florida: from the towns of Kissimmee to the north, to Clewiston in the south. Offers custom artificial-bait bass angler guide services. Visit HighlandsBassAngler.com for complete details. Phone: 863-381-8474. Email: DavidPDouglass@hotmail.com