The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the fourth week of June gives anglers the second half of a very strong new moon phase and a seasonal rainy season weather forecast. All fishing factors considered, anglers will find the best results fishing during the midday hours when the wind speeds are peaking and just before storm activity forms.
The new moon occurs today and arrives at its highest positive influence rate Monday. Therefore the highest feed rating of the year will occur today through Tuesday. Positive ion rates will be driving the feeding activity when the moon and the sun are together overhead during the midday hours. The sunrise and sunset periods will also produce very well as the moonrise and moonset periods harmonize with the sunrise and sunset periods respectively.
The weather forecast offers little change in atmospheric pressure and wind direction change and speed this week. A mild south wind occurs today, a slightly stronger southeastern wind Monday — will top out at 7 mph during the major feeding period, and a very weak south wind for Tuesday — 4 mph top speed.
The lack of an ‘ideal fishing wind’ (any direction at 8 to 10 mph) combined with temperatures in the lower ninety degree range will cause anglers to literally ‘sweat for it’ during the major feeding period of the day. Attaching sun umbrellas to the boat seats on bass boats is a wise decision during the Florida rainy season windless summer days.
During the Florida summer rainy season, fishing the windy side of the lake is always a very good strategy. Wave action always helps to mask the anglers bait and presence in the feeding area, creating a much higher probably of fish making mistakes; attacking artificial baits presented in a natural action within the habitat.
Stay hydrated and keep the body’s salt levels at a healthy level. Sun blocker several times per day and a large brim hat and polarized sunglasses are essential during the midday hours.
Best Fishing Days: Today through Wednesday the second half of the new moon week will cause greater than average fish feeding activity during the midday hours mainly with minor periods occurring during the sunrise and sunset periods.
The Major Fishing Period: Today the moon is overhead at 1:53 p.m. and solar noon at 1:27 p.m. which will create a feed rating of 9-10 from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Daily this period moves later by one hour and decreases in feed rating by full number daily until it normalizes during the second half of the week in the 5-6 range from 5-8 p.m.
The Minor Fishing Periods: Today the moonrise occurs at 6:43 a.m. and the sunrise at 6:31 a.m. creating a feed rating of 6-7 from 6-8 a.m. And the moonset occurs at 9:01 p.m. and the sunset at 8:24 p.m. creating a feed rating of 6-7 from 7:30-9:30 p.m. Daily both of these periods moves later by an hour and decreases in rating by a half number daily
Prime Monthly Periods: July 2-8, full moon, July 17-23, new moon; August 1-5, full moon; August 16-21, new moon.
Seasonal Safety Alerts: Alligator mating season occurs from April through August. Males are very aggressive and will attack ‘anything’ which enters their area. Keep pets and children away from waterways. Stay alert.
We now enter the season of “Lightning Strikes”. Lightning is a real threat for Florida anglers during the rainy season. Anglers should have an escape plan when they fish from boat or shoreline. Never take cover under a tree, but instead select a building or vehicle. In fact, you’re better off laying down flat in an open field than to select trees as cover.
If you’re caught in your boat, lay as low as possible, keep the motors in the water to act as grounds. But better yet, use a cell phone app which will alert you to lightning threats as storms develop overhead or nearby. And know your escape time to a safe place of cover from where you’re fishing. Time the escape plan and abandon fishing as early as possible…be smart and plan for ‘worst case scenarios’
Istokpoga.info News: The lake level is at 38.10 feet above sea level today. Currently, the South Florida Water Mgmt. District’s (SFWMD) schedule for the lake is, 38.25 feet for the high-level mark and 37.50’ for the low-level mark. The low lake level parameter will be raised gradually starting July 1 and the high level parameter raised starting August 1.
The S68 Spillway Status: (Saturday 4 a.m.) Three gates are closed. Currently the lake is two inches below the maximum level of 38.25 feet.
Access Lake Istokpoga information at Istokpoga.info. SFWMD real-time S68 and S68X spillway gates status and the Army Corps of Engineers' annual graphical plot schedule links keep you informed.
Fishing from Shorelines: Learn where fish feed along shorelines by consulting a lake contour map.
