The freshwater fishing forecast for the third week of August gives anglers the best fishing days of the month. A strong new moon arrives Tuesday which will be three days after the moon arrived at its most influential orbit position in relationship to the sun. And the moon will arrive closest to earth on Friday. So you can expect excellent fishing for the next six days.
As is the case when the new moon or full moon occurs when the moon is in the orbit-position which causes the highest levels of change in solar energy rates on the earth’s surface, daily atmospheric pressure change-rates increase, and in this case doubles the daily average over the next six days. And the daily high wind speed also doubles.
And the weather news which is most important this time of year, is periods of bright sunlight. And the weather forecast predicts we will see plenty of that until Thursday. As I have stated for the past two months, when water temperatures climb into the middle to upper eighty degree range, fish go deeper where oxygen rates are high enough to enable proper digestion rates.
And the more cloud cover occurs, the more oxygen rates drop. Fish instinctively move deeper sensing a greater ability to breathe adequately and feed normally. So when bright sunlight triggers high oxygen production the fish move into those vegetation areas in depths of eight to eighteen feet. The next four days expect fish to be in those areas during the midday hours.
The greater the cloud cover, the deeper fish will move, and the greater the sunlight, the more shallow the fish will be.
Ideal fishing wind speeds from the southwest will occur today and Monday. Wind speeds drop to a 6 to 7 mph speed out of the south Tuesday through Thursday. Friday through the weekend an east wind will produce ideal fishing wind speeds of 8 to 10 mph.
Best Fishing Days: Monday through Thursday 9-rated feeding activity will occur during the late morning early afternoon hours when the moon is overhead as solar noon occurs.
The Major Fishing Period: Today the moon is overhead at 11:20 a.m. and solar noon at 1:29 p.m. producing a 7-8 rating from 10 a.m.–2 p.m. This four-hour period will move one hour later by Wednesday and an hour later each day afterward. A 9-rating will occur Monday through Thursday and decline to a 7-rating Friday and the weekend.
The Minor Fishing Periods: Today the moonset occurs at 6:27 p.m. and the sunset at 8:02 p.m. producing a 6-rating from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Daily this period moves later by 50 minutes and improve to a 7-rating Tuesday through Thursday.
The second minor period occurs when the moonrise starts to occur during the sunrise period. Tuesday the moonrise occurs at 6:16 a.m. and the sunrise at 6:58 a.m. producing a 5-6 rating from 5:30-8:30 a.m. Daily this period moves later by 50 minutes and remains at a 6-rating through the end of the week. Deeper shorelines will have the greater action due to extremely low dissolved oxygen levels which occur from 3-7 a.m. daily during the summer months.
Prime Monthly Periods: Aug. 16-21, strong new moon; Aug. 30–Sept. 4 weak full moon; Sept. 14-20, strong new moon.
Seasonal Safety Alerts: Alligator mating season occurs from April through August. Males are very aggressive and will attack ‘anything’ which enters their area. Keep pets and children away from waterways. Stay alert.
Lightning is a real threat during the rainy season. Anglers need a timed escape plan when fishing from boat or shoreline. Never take cover under a tree, but instead select a building or vehicle. In fact, you’re better off laying down flat in an open field than to select trees as cover. If you’re caught in your boat, lay as low as possible, keep the motors in the water to act as grounds.
Highlands Bass Angler Bass Guide Specials: A 4-6 hour bass charter trip for $250 for two anglers, all gear, artificial bait and tackle included. Or, if you need to learn a particular lake and discover where fish are, call for a ‘Custom Bass Fishing Classroom on the Lake’ quote. Call 863-381-8474 to plan and book your bass fishing experience today.
Istokpoga.info News: The lake level is at 38.35 feet above sea level today. Currently, the South Florida Water Mgmt. District’s (SFWMD) lake-level schedule is 38.35 feet for the high-level mark and 37.75 feet for the low-level mark. The low lake level parameter will be gradually raised to 39 feet and the high level to 39.5 feet by October 15.
The S68 Spillway Status: (Yesterday morning 4 a.m.) Three gates are open, flowing a combined 1250 cubic feet per second. Currently the lake is at the maximum level of 38.35 feet.
Lake Istokpoga information can be accessed at Istokpoga.info. Check SFWMD real-time S68 and S68X spillway gates status and the Army Corps of Engineers’ annual graphical plot schedule.
Access this article online at BassFishingForecast.com, or HighlandsBassAngler.com.
Fishing from Shorelines: Learn where fish feed along shorelines by consulting a lake contour map. There are 45 Highlands County lake maps published online at FloridaLakesMaps.com. Each map is edited to include boat ramp locations and have been enlarged for easy reading. You’ll discover that the majority of the lakes’ public boat ramps and docks are located within the better shoreline fishing areas.
HighlandsBassAngler.com offers bass fishing guide-trip options, 72 lake-contour maps and additional map resources, plus fishing philosophy, bass photos from customers and readers of this article. Personalized custom fishing package options for leisure fishermen to professional anglers are available upon request.
Dave Douglass is a bass fishing guide and is an experienced instructor on 25 lakes, from the towns Kissimmee to Clewiston. Offers general bass fishing charters and specializes in tournament type bass fishing strategies on Istokpoga, Kissimmee Chain of lakes, Okeechobee, and several smaller lakes throughout Highlands and Polk counties. Visit HighlandsBassAngler.com for complete details. Phone: 863-381-8474. Email: DavidPDouglass@hotmail.com.