The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the first full week of December gives the Florida freshwater angler the week of the full moon and a perfect late fall weather forecast. All fishing factors considered; anglers will enjoy the best fishing days of the month this week. And the weather forecast could not be better to create great full moon fishing. Hope you’ll have time to get out on the water, because it’s going to be excellent.

The full moon occurs Wednesday night which means Tuesday through Thursday will be the best fishing days of the month. The feed rating will top-out at the 7- to 7.5-range during the underfoot moon on Wednesday. And Wednesday night a bright shining full moon should produce a five to six rating. The feed rating will be better during the second half of the full moon week due to the moon arriving directly into the solar energy path on Saturday — lunar high. With the moon’s effect getting strong this week, fish feeding duration and intensity will increase daily over the next six days.

