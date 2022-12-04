The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the first full week of December gives the Florida freshwater angler the week of the full moon and a perfect late fall weather forecast. All fishing factors considered; anglers will enjoy the best fishing days of the month this week. And the weather forecast could not be better to create great full moon fishing. Hope you’ll have time to get out on the water, because it’s going to be excellent.
The full moon occurs Wednesday night which means Tuesday through Thursday will be the best fishing days of the month. The feed rating will top-out at the 7- to 7.5-range during the underfoot moon on Wednesday. And Wednesday night a bright shining full moon should produce a five to six rating. The feed rating will be better during the second half of the full moon week due to the moon arriving directly into the solar energy path on Saturday — lunar high. With the moon’s effect getting strong this week, fish feeding duration and intensity will increase daily over the next six days.
The weather forecast really, could not be better. Ideal fishing conditions will occur daily this week. Wind speeds will be between 6 to 8 mph daily. Wind directions mostly from the north today through Monday night, and from the east Tuesday and Wednesday. Thursday a northeast wind will eventually become a north wind which will continue through the weekend.
Atmospheric pressure change will not be much of a factor this week. If the forecast results in being correct, the greatest pressure change up or down, will be 0.10 in hg or less which is not enough to cause any real noticeable change in feeding activity. However water temperatures will be ideal for fish to feed at the highest annual feed rating of the year.
It is a rare thing to experience a full moon or new moon phase in December which does not have a severe weather forecast. The next six days could not be better for producing feeding fish during daily peak feeding periods. Get ready for some excellent full moon fishing.
Best Fishing Days: The full moon occurs Wednesday night and will produce a feed rating of 7 during the underfoot moon during the midday and a 5 rating during the overhead full moon occurring at midnight. Tuesday and Thursday will be nearly as good with a 6 rating during the midday and a 5 rating during the midnight hour. It should be noted that there will be no cloud-cover to speak of, which means more fishing will feed successfully in the light of the full moon. As a result the midday bite might diminish slightly.
Florida Fishing Facts: Unlike most states north of Florida, the freshwater fish remain in the weeds and seldom swim freely out in open water areas without weeds. When northern anglers come to Florida to fish for the mighty Florida Largemouth Bass (a larger species than a standard largemouth bass found in other states) and panfish, they will not achieve success until they become comfortable perfecting the art of presenting baits deep into vegetation. If you’re bait is not in contact with weeds, the odds of catching bass or panfish are slim.
So when you feel your bait coming in contact with weeds, slow down, pause the retrieve — don’t jerk the rod up in an attempt to free the bait — and enjoy the moment instead. Then take a deep breath, and relax, and begin to slowly pull your bait through the weeds. Your retrieve should be a slow, very slow dragging retrieve, or as I call it, a towing retrieve. Pointing the rod at the area of the bait instead of holding the rod in the upward angle, helps in this process. Dragging the weedless rigged bait slowly attracts feeding fish due to its natural presentation of a smaller member of the food-chain attempting to hide so as to not be eaten. The vibration from this effort also aids in attracting quality fish.
You’ve got to be deep in the weeds if you want to understand successful Florida fishing.
The Major Fishing Period: Today the moon is underfoot at 9:32 a.m. and will produce a feed rating of 5 from 8-11 a.m. Daily the underfoot moon occurs later by 45 minutes and increases in feed rating by one number. Wednesday, the day of the full moon, a feed rating of 7 or slightly better will occur from 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday the feed rating drops one number daily
The Minor Fishing Periods: Today the moonrise occurs at 3:16 p.m. and water temperature will climb to the highest temperature of the day during this lunar period. A feed rating of 4 to 5 will occur from 2-4:30 p.m. as a result. Daily the moonrise occurs later by 34 minutes and the feed rating increases by a half number.
A second minor fishing period occurs today when the overhead moon happens at 9:54 p.m. producing a feed rating of 4 from 9-11 p.m. Daily the overhead moon occurs later by 47 minutes and increases in feed rating by a half number. Wednesday the moon becomes full at 12:15 a.m. producing a feed rating of 5 to 6 from 10:30 p.m.-1:30 a.m.
A third minor fishing period occurs today when the moonset happens at 3:40 a.m. producing a feed rating of 3 to 4 from 2:45 a.m.-4:45 a.m. Daily the moonset occurs later by one hour and remains at the same feed rating until Wednesday when it harmonizes with the sunrise period and produces a feed rating of 5 from 5:30-8 a.m.
Prime Monthly Periods: Dec. 5-9, weak full moon; Dec. 22-24, very weak new moon; Jan. 4-8, medium-strength full moon; Jan. 19-23, weak super new moon; Feb. 2-7, medium-strength full moon; Feb. 18-22, medium strength super new moon.
