The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the last week of March gives anglers the new moon phase and an ideal fishing weather forecast. All fishing factors considered, March fishing conditions could not be better than this week offers.
The new moon, which occurs Tuesday, will be weak because it occurs while being at its furthest orbit point from earth — lunar apogee. Ratings will top-out in the 6-7 range Tuesday and Wednesday, which is weak when compared to a new moon in lunar perigee producing a 9-10 rating — happens again in the months of September through November this year.
The best ‘daylight fishing days’ of any given year occur when the new moon and lunar perigee occur together, creating a super new moon lunar phase. Anglers, plan accordingly.
The weather forecast for this month’s new moon phase could not be better. Ideal wind speeds every day but Wednesday, gradually rising temperatures which will top-out in the mid-90s by the weekend. And an above average atmospheric pressure change occurring daily.
Of the next five days the greatest fish-adjustment activity will occur Tuesday and Wednesday; pressure drops significantly and winds pick-up out of the southwest to the thirteen mph range. Fish will be moving deeper to adjust and feeding heavily as they adjust down.
Water temperatures are in the ideal feeding range for Florida’s freshwater species right now. Anglers can expect fish to be feeding every two days. Bass have stopped spawning and are beginning to put on the majority of their annual weight gain. Aggressive feeding will occur over the next 10 to 12 weeks.
Best Fishing Days: Monday through Wednesday the new moon will produce above-average catches. With atmospheric pressure starting to decline on Monday, expect fish to adjust downward Monday through Wednesday. Tuesday midday, should be the best of the three day period.
The Major Fishing Period: Today the moon is overhead at 12:32 p.m. and solar noon occurs at 1:31 p.m. which will create a feed rating of 5-6 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Daily this period moves later by 40 minutes and tops-out at a 7-rating Tuesday and Wednesday.
It should be noted that since the moon’s highest effect-level occurs this month on March 31, starting Thursday a 5 — 6-rating will be the average rating daily until the second weekend of April when the moon enters its lowest rating orbit-position to earth.
The Minor Fishing Periods: Today the moonrise-sunrise and moonset-sunset periods during the hours of 6-8. Therefore a feed rating of 4 will occur during the hours of 6-9 today through Wednesday. Today the moonrise occurs at 6:46 a.m. and the moonset at 6:20 p.m. and daily both periods move later by approximately 35 minutes.
Prime Monthly Periods: March 22-27, new moon; April 4-10, super full moon; April 20-26, new moon; May 4-10, strong full moon, May 19-25, new moon.
New at HighlandsBassAngler.com: On the Fishing Forecast blog where this article is published Sunday and Wednesday mornings, I'll be providing bonus content throughout the week consisting of updated fishing information to help put more fish on your line. Also, I'll be providing advice and facts relative to the current fishing conditions on days I believe will be better than average.
