The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the second half of the first week of July gives Florida’s freshwater anglers a strong new moon phase and the remnants of a minor tropical storm. All fishing factors considered; anglers will enjoy excellent fishing during the midday hours today through Saturday with Friday being the best of the four-day period.
The new moon moves directly into the solar energy path Thursday and becomes ‘new’ Friday. This will produce a very high level of solar energy interference and subsequent ‘fish adjustment activity.’ The greater ‘fish adjustment’ occurs, the greater the rate of need-to-feed. Friday’s weather conditions will produce an above-average rising barometer (0.12 In Hg) during the 12 hours prior to the midday period. Fish will be moving upward and into shoreline feeding areas.
The weather forecast predicts thirteen mph south winds today and rising pressure of 0.07 In Hg by Thursday midday and an additional 0.10 In Hg of pressure by Friday midday hours. Thursday and Friday a 6-mph south wind will occur. Saturday and Sunday an 8-mph east wind will occur and continue for the first half of next week.
The sun-to-cloud ratio will be poor today but will be a perfect 50-50 percent Thursday through the weekend. The lack of wind will be the only negative during the early morning hours and late evening hours Thursday through Sunday. Lightning will also be a serious factor to consider today the Thursday afternoon and evening. Make sure to have an escape plan ready.
Thursday and Friday all fishing factors align perfectly to produce a season high feed rating during the midday hours. And since above-average rainfall will come into play, fishing in and around lake influents and effluents will be an excellent strategy. There should be enough sunlight during the morning and midday hours to produce a high level of photosynthesis within healthy deeper shoreline vegetation, so feeding fish will be very active within those areas…under the overhead new moon.
Best Fishing Days: Thursday through Saturday a very strong new moon will cause fish to feed heavily during the midday hours. And Friday late morning to early afternoon hours will be exceptionally good as pressure rises about 0.12 In Hg in the 12 hours leading up to the period. Fish will be moving upward and into shoreline shallow feeding areas.
The Major Fishing Period: Today the moon is overhead at 11:34 a.m. and solar noon at 1:31 p.m. producing a feed rating of 9 to 10 from 10 a.m.–2 p.m. Daily this period moves later by 40 minutes and remains at the same rating until Sunday when it declines to a 7 to 8 rating from 1-4 p.m.
The Minor Fishing Periods: Today the moonset occurs at 6:41 p.m. and the sunset at 8:25 p.m. producing a feed rating of 7 from 6-9 p.m. Daily this period moves later by one hour and remains at the same rating until Sunday when it declines to a 5 rating from 8-10:30 p.m.
The second minor fishing period occurs today when the moonrise occurs at 4:28 a.m. and the sunrise at 6:36 a.m. A 6 rating will occur from 4-7 a.m. today and will move later daily by 45 minutes and improve to a 7 rating Thursday through Saturday during the hours of 5:30-8:30 a.m. The rating will decline Sunday to a 5 rating where it will remain throughout next week.
Safety Notices: Alligators are in mating season right now. Big males are very territorial and will guard their mates and the areas they select. Be on high alert. Males will force smaller males out of lakes and into areas gators don’t usually inhabit. So guard your children and pets. And…don’t feed the gators, it’s illegal and very foolish.
Lightning is a serious concern during the rainy season. The rules of dealing with lightning are, never take cover under trees, instead select vehicles and buildings. If caught in your boat on the lake, lay as low as you can and keep your motors in the water to act as grounds. Always preplan an escape route and know the time it takes to get to a place of safety from the areas you’re fishing.
Prime Monthly Periods: July 7-12, very strong new moon; July 22-26, moderate strength full moon; Aug. 5-10, strong new moon; Aug. 19-24, weak full moon.
Istokpoga.info News & Info: The lake level is at 38.10 feet above sea level today. The S68 spillway status as of yesterday morning: Three of four gates are open eighteen inches and flowing a combined 1600 cubic feet per second. The current seasonal maximum level is 38.25 and the minimum low level 37.50 feet. Click on the South Florida Water Management and Army Corp of Engineer links for real-time lake level data and information.
