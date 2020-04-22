The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the second half of the third week of April gives anglers the second half of the new moon phase week and a spring season weather forecast which will produce a strong southerly wind Thursday and Friday. Anglers would be wise to launch from southern ramps or protected launch sights.
The new moon occurs today and winds will be perfect for catching fish. Atmospheric pressure will peak today just ahead of the solar noon so anglers can expect excellent fishing in the late morning hours and early afternoon hours.
Both the sunrise and sunset periods will produce well but winds will be at ideal speeds during the morning period. Fish will be in the shoreline shallows because pressure has been on the rise since yesterday morning which means this morning the bite will be on.
Thursday early afternoon pressure will begin to drop rapidly which will force fish to adjust downward and away from shorelines. Big bass will be along the outside of the deeper vegetation areas waiting in ambush as fish opportunistically feed as they move out.
If you can safely handle the windy side of the lake, big bass will be actively feeding within the deeper shoreline areas on the outside edges, where an undertow develops as water returns after being pushed northward Thursday and Friday.
Best Fishing Days: Today through Friday the second half of the new moon phase will produce above average fishing results. For the anglers who deal with the strong southern wind, good things will happen. The majority of my double digit bass came on high south wind days.
The Major Fishing Period: Today the moon is overhead at 1:15 and solar noon at 1:25 p.m. which will create a feed rating of 7-8 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Daily this period moves later by 40 minutes and decreases in feed rating by a half number until the weekend when a 4-5 rating occurs in the early afternoon.
The Minor Fishing Periods: Today the sunrise and sunset periods will be helped by the moonrise and moonset, respectively. Therefore a 5-6 feed rating will occur during the 6-9 hours morning and evening. Daily both periods move later by about 45 minutes and remain in a 4-rating range.
Prime Monthly Periods: April 20-26, new moon; May 4-10, strong full moon; May 19-25, new moon; June 2-8, full moon; June 18-24, new moon; July 2-8, full moon: July 17-23, new moon.
New at HighlandsBassAngler.com: On the Fishing Forecast blog page, where this article is published Sunday and Wednesday mornings, I'll be providing bonus content throughout the week consisting of updated fishing information to help put more fish on your line. Access advice and facts relative to the current fishing conditions on days I believe will be better than average.
Highlands Bass Angler Bass Guide Specials: A 4-6 hour bass charter trip for $250 for two anglers, all gear, artificial bait and tackle included.
Istokpoga.info News: The lake level is at 38.45 feet above sea level today. Currently, the South Florida Water Mgmt. District’s (SFWMD) schedule for the lake is, 39.25 feet for the high-level mark and 38 feet for the low-level mark. Both lake level parameters will be gradually lowered to 38.25 feet for a high and 37.50 feet for a low, in preparation for hurricane season which starts June 1.
The S68 Spillway Status: (Saturday 4 a.m.) One of four gates is open ten inches and flowing 170 cubic feet per second.
Want internet access to Lake Istokpoga information? Log-on to Istokpoga.info to access the links to the South Florida Water Mgmt. (SFWMD) real-time S68 and S68X spillway gates status webpage and the Army Corps of Engineers’ annual graphical plot schedule.
Fishing from Shorelines: Learn where fish feed along shorelines by consulting a lake contour map. There are45 Highlands County lake maps published online at FloridaLakesMaps.com. Each map is edited to include boat ramp locations and have been enlarged for easy reading. You’ll discover that the majority of the lakes’ public boat ramps and docks are located within the better shoreline fishing areas.
HighlandsBassAngler.com offers bass fishing guide-trip options, 72 lake-contour maps and additional map internet resources, and fishing philosophy and plenty of bass photos of customers and readers of this article. Personalized custom fishing package options for leisure fishermen to professional anglers are available upon request.
Dave Douglass is a bass fishing guide and is an experienced instructor on 25 lakes, from the towns Kissimmee to Clewiston. Offers general bass fishing charters and specializes in tournament type bass fishing strategies on Istokpoga, Kissimmee Chain of lakes, Okeechobee, and several smaller lakes throughout Highlands and Polk counties. Visit HighlandsBassAngler.com for complete details. Phone: 863-381-8474. Email: DavidPDouglass@hotmail.com.