The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the third week of May gives anglers the best fishing week of the month as the new moon and the lunar high periods occur three days apart during the last half of this week.
The moon arrives at its furthest orbit point from earth Monday — lunar apogee. However the moon’s orbit position will be entering into the direct line of solar energy entering the earth’s atmosphere seven days later, on May 25. So when the new moon occurs Friday, the level of positive lunar effects will be highest from Thursday through Sunday. And the last week of this month will produce above-average feeding activity for wildlife and fish as a result.
So the best fishing days of the month will occur during the second half of this week and better-than-average fishing days will continue through the last week of the month.
I have always said that the new moon phase of May is the best fishing week of the year for Central Florida bass anglers for two reasons. One, our beloved northern visitors have mostly returned home and thus ‘fishing pressure’ is greatly reduced, and two, the water temperature and dissolved oxygen rate ratio, produces the highest level of aggressive feeding activity for the year.
The best water temperature range for bass and all freshwater fish to feed at the highest annual rates is 70 to 82 degrees within the ‘holding depth’ of the fish. It should be noted that a surface temp of 85 degrees will cause fish to adjust slightly deeper to remain in ideal oxygenated water — 82 degree or lower enables proper digression rates.
The weather forecast for this week looks to be a transitional one. The spring weather pattern ends and the summer rainy season weather pattern begins, fueled by tropical weather systems entering our state from the south.
An ideal wind speed will occur today from the west, followed by medium to high winds from the southwest Monday through Wednesday. But the ‘good wind news’ is, Thursday through the weekend ideal winds speeds will occur — from the north on Thursday and from the east for the five days after.
Best Fishing Days: Thursday through Saturday ideal wind speeds and upward pressure change will move fish into the shallows. Friday morning, if the weather forecast proves accurate, will be very good.
Other than the new moon days later this week, today looks to provide enough fishing factor changes to trigger good feeding activity in the hours leading up to the overhead moon period 8-10 a.m. Atmospheric pressure rise will be a little better than average this morning and feeding activity could extend into the late morning hours.
The Major Fishing Period: Today the moon is overhead at 9:52 a.m. and solar noon at 1:22 p.m. which will create a feed rating of 4-5 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Daily this period moves later by 45 minutes and increases in feed rating by a half number. A 7-rating will occur Wednesday through Friday this week from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
The Minor Fishing Periods: Today the moonset occurs at 3:53 p.m. and the sunset at 8:09 p.m. which will create a feed rating of 3-4 from 3:30-6:30. Daily this period moves later by 50 minutes and increases in rating by a half number. And starting Tuesday the moonrise (4:54 a.m.) period will start to improve the sunrise (6:35 a.m.) period, creating a feed rating of 4 from 5-7:30 a.m. Daily this period will move later by 32 minutes and increase in rating by a half number. During the second half of this week both periods will occur during the 5-9 hours.
Prime Monthly Periods: May 19-25, new moon; June 2-8, full moon; June 18-24, new moon; July 2-8, full moon; July 17-23, new moon; Aug. 1-5, full moon; Aug. 16-21 new moon.
Seasonal Safety Alert: Alligator mating season occurs from April through August. Males are very aggressive and will attack ‘anything’ which enters their area. And since we can’t see them much of the time, an ambush attack is common. Keep pets and children away from waterways. Stay aware. If you hear what sounds like a bullfrog croaking, it’s a female calling her male to defend her from….you. He comes in stealth…hot. Stay alert and move far away quickly.
Istokpoga.info News: The lake level is at 38.55 feet above sea level today. Currently, the South Florida Water Mgmt. District’s (SFWMD) schedule for the lake is, 39.25 feet for the high-level mark and 38.feet for the low-level mark. Both lake level parameters will be gradually lowered to 38.25 feet for a high and 37.50 feet for a low, in preparation for hurricane season which starts June 1.
The S68 Spillway Status: (Saturday 4 a.m.) U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website showed N/R for all Kissimmee Basin water structures. Perhaps as you’re reading this their website could be producing the usual flow data. You can access the link at Istokpoga.info webpage.
