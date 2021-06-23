WAUCHULA — Maranatha Baptist Church of Hardee County began a new and exciting summer youth program with their Sixth Annual Neighborhood Bible Time Youth Crusade. There were five evenings (June 13 to 18, 6:30 to 9 p.m.) filled with fun and games, enthusiastic singing, exciting missionary and Bible stories, challenging Bible preaching with the Gospel message, and lots of good food and refreshments for all who attended.
Pastor Jordan Hershberger reported that for the five evenings, the church enrolled 66 “Boosters” (children grades 1-6) and 25 “In-Teens” (grades 7-12) for a total of 91 youth participating. Church volunteers along with two young men, Bible college students called of God to preach and trained especially for the summer of evangelistic work with youth, ministered to the young people. The church provided transportation for over one third of these on their church bus (the church offers transportation for youth and adults to attend church services).
The week of activities is the “kick-off” for Pastor Hershberger’s burden to reach the “next generation” with the Gospel. He believes the Bible message “of the gospel of Christ, for it is the power of God unto salvation” is the only thing that is going to bring positive and lasting change in the lives of our youth.
Pastor Jordan announced this week that Maranatha Baptist Church will begin a weekly youth program of Sunday Bible Time (a Children’s Church) for ages 4 to 11 every Sunday at 11 a.m. Also, he will be holding a Bible Youth Group for those in grades 6 to 12 every Wednesday 5:30 p.m. to 6:45 p.m.
Neighborhood Bible Time is an international ministry that began in 1952 in the hearts of Rev. and Mrs. Charles B. Homsher. Their desire was to reach underprivileged children in the neighborhoods of Denver, Colorado. They purchased a bus to accomplish their mission and conducted the Bible classes on the bus in the various neighborhoods.
The Lord blessed their outreach and the ministry grew. The emphasis on enthusiasm, evangelism, Scripture memory, and Bible study has not changed over these many years.
Maranatha Baptist Church of Hardee County is located at 204 North 9 Avenue in Wauchula. You may find out more about the church by calling Pastor Jordan Hershberger at 863-832-7829 or on the web at mbchardee.org or visit our church Facebook page.