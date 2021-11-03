Excuse me for not understanding
Everyday there is something new about the Alec Baldwin accident where he accidently shot two people on a movie set with a prop gun that had been loaded with live ammunition instead of blank rounds.
I can not help but have a few simple questions. Why is any live ammunition on a movie set? What would be the reason to have real bullets instead of dummy bullets on any movie or TV set?
Whatever effect is lost between the filming of live and dummy rounds can easily be corrected on the film with today’s modern technologies. Just exactly when do they shoot live rounds and at what when filming movies and TV? Why was there even live ammunition in the first place?
Michael Knowles
Avon Park