This home is located at 3612 Creekside Drive in Sebring. The home is priced at $399,999 and is listed with Helen Ferry and Kim Reed of The Reed-Ferry Team with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group.
Located in the Oak Brook section of Country Club, a neighborhood of upscale custom homes, this gorgeous four-bedroom, three-bath home is situated on a beautiful cul-de-sac lot. It is highlighted by a tastefully landscaped front yard, Bahama shutters and pavered driveway and front walk leading to the front porch.
Enter this executive home to be greeted by the elegant tiled foyer with tray ceiling and adjoining formal dining area. Rich hardwood floors grace the living, breakfast and family rooms.
Directly off the foyer is the formal living room with its tray ceiling, crown molding and electric fireplace. It is the ideal place for your formal furniture. French doors with sidelights provide plenty of natural light and open to the lanai.
The gourmet kitchen has room for all the chefs in the family! This spacious kitchen boasts custom cabinets, granite counters, tiled backsplash, center island with cooktop, oven and bar, plus a custom-built wood range hood. The kitchen is adjacent to the breakfast area and family room.
The family room is a great place to spend your casual time with its French doors leading to the screened lanai overlooking the park-like backyard.
The fabulous owner’s suite boasts vaulted ceiling, wood laminate flooring and double walk-in closets. The custom painted owner’s bath offers spa-inspired features including walk-in shower with double shower heads, spacious soaker tub, his and her vanities, extra wardrobe space and water closet.
The private guest wing has one bedroom with its own bath and two other bedrooms sharing a Jack and Jill bath offering plenty of room for your family and guests, or to use one as a home office or exercise room.
You’ll enjoy spending time in the covered and screened 20-by-20-foot lanai with golf course view, the ideal place for your morning cup of coffee or entertaining friends for an evening drink.
Other features of this home include two-car plus golf cart side load garage, laundry room with an abundance of cabinets, Bahama shutters, well irrigation and more. This lovely home, built in 2004, has 2,828 square feet of living area with 3,448 total square footage. It is situated on over a half-acre.
For more information or to schedule your private showing, call Helen Ferry at 863-381-1089 or email Hbferry@comcast.net or Kim Reed at 863-381-6575 or email Kimbreed@comcast.net, or visit their website at HomesForSaleSebring.com