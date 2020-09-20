Provided by Berkshire Hathaway
This home is located at 2851 Briarwood Lane in Sebring. The home is priced at $279,900 and is listed with Helen Ferry and Kim Reed of The Reed-Ferry Team with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group.
Gorgeous and immaculate describe this executive three-bedroom, two-bath home located on a quiet cul-de-sac in the Sterling Oaks neighborhood of Country Club of Sebring. Upgrades and architectural features are everywhere you look, including 10-foot ceilings, crown moldings, arched openings, wood-like laminate flooring and custom paint.
Enter this open floor plan home through double doors with an overhead arch window to be greeted by the elegant staggered tiled foyer with tray ceiling, custom paint, and columns.
Directly off the foyer is the formal dining room and ahead is the expansive living room. The living room has a wall of 8-foot triple sliding glass doors that open to the enclosed lanai.
Separating the living room and kitchen is a breakfast bar making entertaining family and friends a breeze. The family chef will love the open kitchen with its white cabinets, granite tile counters, tile backsplash, and the 9-by-12-foot breakfast nook overlooking the lanai and golf course.
The fabulous owner’s suite has a double tray ceiling with cove lighting, plus the washer and dryer are conveniently located in the huge 18-by-5-foot walk-in closet for convenience. The spa-like bath has soaker tub, double sinks, and large walk-in shower.
What would normally be the laundry room is perfect for an office, storage, or exercise room. There are two more bedrooms and a guest bath with a door to the lanai.
The 25-by-21-foot screened and tiled lanai will provide hours of relaxation with its lovely view overlooking hole #17.
Other features of this meticulously maintained golf course home include a two-car plus golf cart garage, a 2018 roof, 2019 A/C, new irrigation timer and newer water heater.
This lovely home, built in 2001, has 1,978 square feet of living area with 2,524 total square footage. It is situated on nearly a quarter-acre.
