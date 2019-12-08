This home is at 3612 Creekside Drive in Sebring. It is priced at $425,000 and is listed with Helen Ferry and Kim Reed of The Reed-Ferry Team with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group.
Custom architectural features abound in this beautiful four-bedroom, three-bath home with over 2,800 living square feet. Situated on a beautifully landscaped lot, on a cul de sac, you’ll immediately be impressed with the curb appeal. Bahama shutters grace the windows. There’s an oversized side entry garage, as well as a golf cart entry. A pavered driveway and walkway lead you to the open, covered and tiled front porch entry. Enter to find an elegant tiled foyer with custom insets and tray ceiling and the formal dining room. High ceilings, crown molding, curved walls, arched openings, plant ledges, and unique lighting and ceiling fans throughout the home.
The chef’s kitchen features custom cabinets, tiled backsplash, granite counter tops, and a center island with cooktop, bar and custom built range hood. The kitchen is open to both the living and family rooms, so the cook can enjoy the party as well. The living room features hardwood flooring, a cozy electric fireplace, tray ceiling and French doors opening to the large screened lanai with tile flooring, overlooking the spacious and private backyard. The family room and breakfast nook with hardwood floors are also open from the kitchen and feature French doors opening to the lanai, making this home perfect for entertaining.
Adjacent to the family room, is a pocket door leading to a bonus area, which is perfect for a small office. It also features a large closet for linens. Beyond is the private guest wing with one bedroom with its own private bathroom with granite counter top and walk-in shower, plus two more guest bedrooms with walk-in closets sharing a jack and jill bathroom.
On the other side of the house is the fabulous private master suite with vaulted ceiling, hand scraped wood laminate flooring and his & hers walk-in closets. The spacious master bath has been custom painted and features a beautiful soaker tub and large tiled surround walk-in shower with double shower heads. You’ll love the separate his and hers vanities, the extra wardrobe space and the private water closet.
Located in the Country Club of Sebring, this well-maintained home offers 2,828 square feet of air-conditioned living space with 3,448 total square footage. Enjoy the many amenities this beautiful country club community has to offer. There’s an 18-hole golf course, pro shop, restaurant, pool and tennis courts.
To schedule your private showing of this beautiful home, call Helen Ferry at 863-381-1089 or email Hbferry@comcast.net or contact Kim Reed at 863-381-6575 or email Kimbreed@comcast.net or see their website at www.HomesForSaleSebring.com MLS 270729