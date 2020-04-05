SEBRING — This home is located at 1908 Hibiscus Drive in Sebring. It is priced at $289,900 and is listed with Kim Reed and Helen Ferry of The Reed-Ferry Team with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group.
Priced to sell, this beautiful, like-new four-bedroom, three-bath home is sure to impress even the most discerning buyer. From the moment you pull into the driveway, you’ll notice the impeccable landscaping with curbing, newly painted exterior, custom two-car garage door and matching 15-by-30-foot detached garage by its side.
As you walk into the home, you’ll be extremely pleased with the “newness” of everything inside, including a newly painted interior with high ceilings and crown molding, newer wood laminate flooring and new light fixtures/fans plus new plantation shutters throughout.
The spacious great room/dining room is open to the kitchen making this layout perfect for entertaining friends or those large holiday dinners.
This kitchen is a gourmet’s delight! It boasts an abundance of wood cabinets with granite countertops, new high-end stainless-steel appliances, corner walk-in pantry, large island with second sink, built-in desk, plus a long breakfast bar with red pendant lighting.
Romantic best describes the owner’s suite with its soothing paint color, crystal light fixtures, dual sinks with wood cabinets and granite counters, shower and corner soaking tub with custom subway tiles. You’ll appreciate the large dual closets giving you plenty of storage space.
There are two additional expansive bedrooms, each with its own bath, plus a fourth bedroom/office up front offering plenty of room for your family and guests.
The large, newly constructed lanai and pavered patio with firepit overlooks the fenced back yard making a safe area for your four-legged family members.
Additional features of this truly move-in ready home include well irrigation, shed and workshop, 3-plus-car garage and double hung windows. This home is sitting on four lots. The two extra lots are perfect for additional privacy, however, can be sold separately as well.
Built in 2015, this like-new home has 2,214 square feet of living area with 3,877 total square feet.
For more information or to schedule your private showing, call Kim Reed at 863-381-6575 or email Kimbreed@comcast.net or contact Helen Ferry at 863-381-1089 of email Hbferry@comcast.net. This home, and others, can be viewed on www.HomesForSaleSebring.com.