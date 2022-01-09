This home is located at 2100 Sunrise Drive in Sun ‘N Lake of Sebring. The home is priced at $419,900 and is listed with Kim Reed and Helen Ferry of The Reed-Ferry Team with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group.
Located on a quiet street of attractive, well-maintained homes in Manor Hill, a subdivision within Sun ‘N Lake, this lovely home welcomes you with its lovely curb appeal. A tiled roof above and an attractive covered front entrance with inlaid tile welcomes you through the front door with decorative glass and sidelights.
This three-bedroom plus office, 2 1/2-bath executive home shows like a model with its many architectural features, including step and 10-foot and 12-foot ceilings, 20-inch tile laid on the diagonal throughout the living areas, crown moldings, columns and arches.
The 12-foot high foyer has a lovely glass chandelier and opens into the formal living room and dining room – perfect for those holiday dinners. Sliding glass doors open from the living room to the lanai allowing the living space to extend to the outdoors.
The spacious kitchen is a chef’s delight. It boasts cherry finished staggered cabinets with pull-out lower cabinet drawers, solid surface counters, center island with contrasting solid surface top, stainless steel appliances, an appliance garage, and tiled backsplash. A breakfast bar is the only separation from the spacious family room and kitchen. A breakfast nook with two large windows is adjacent to the family room and overlooks the lanai. This open layout is perfect for guests to mingle while keeping the chef in the middle of the activities. Three large arched windows in the family room overlook the golf course beyond letting in lots of natural light.
The owner’s suite has two large walk-in closets, crown molding and a slider to the lanai. The spa-inspired bath has a corner jetted tub, double vanity, linen closet, large walk-in ceramic shower and private water closet. Windows keep the bathroom light and airy.
This split floor plan design offers two additional bedrooms and a hall bath. The guest wing can be closed off with a pocket door allowing privacy for both family and guests. An office with French doors is perfect for working at home. A powder room with a door out to the lanai comes in handy.
The 14-by-30-foot covered lanai with a wet bar could easily be screened; there may be enough room to add a pool if desired. It is accessible from the owner’s suite, living room and family room. There’s a great view of the golf course beyond.
Built in 2006, this like-new home has 2,624 square feet of living area with 3,806 total square feet. It is situated on over a third of an acre. Other features of this home include a central vacuum system, tinted and hurricane resistant windows, dual HVAC system, and extra large garage and driveway, with separate golf cart door.
