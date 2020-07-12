This home is located at 4613 Myrtle Beach Drive in the Deer Run Estates section of Sun ‘N Lake in Sebring. The home is priced at $278,500 and is listed with Kim Reed and Helen Ferry of The Reed-Ferry Team with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group.
Situated on a quiet street of attractive, well-maintained homes, you’ll love the beautiful curb appeal of this nearly new home with its tasteful landscaping, custom garage door, brick columns and decorative shutters.
This open floor plan three-bedroom, plus office, two-bath home has many architectural features, including high ceilings, crown molding, modern lighting, indestructible luxury vinyl wood-like flooring and soothing interior paint color.
Enter through the partially glassed front door with matching sidelight and overhead arch into the spacious 17-by-18-foot living room with tray ceiling and adjacent kitchen. This layout is perfect for entertaining friends as well as those large holiday dinners.
The lovely kitchen is a chef’s delight! Separated from the living room by a granite island that will accommodate four bar stools, this spacious kitchen boasts an abundance of white cabinets with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances including a stainless steel vent hood, subway tile backsplash and pendant lighting over that large island. A dining room is adjacent to the kitchen and overlooks the back yard.
The spacious owner’s suite has a tray ceiling and plenty of closet space. The designer-inspired bath has a barnwood paneling accent wall, two custom cabinets with granite top and vessel bowl sinks, a linen cabinet and walk-in ceramic shower. A window in the bathroom provides lots of natural light.
An office off the foyer provides that extra room for your in-home office, exercise room or a more formal living area. Two additional bedrooms and hall bath offer plenty of room for your family and guests.
The 12-by-16-foot screened lanai is accessible from the living room via sliding glass doors. This is the perfect place to enjoy that morning cup of coffee or an evening with friends.
Built by Hornick Homes in 2018, this nearly new home has 1,883 square feet of living area with 2,658 total square feet. It is situated on over a quarter of an acre.
For more information or to schedule your private showing, call Kim Reed at 863-381-6575 or email Kimbreed@comcast.net or call Helen Ferry at 863-381-1089 or email Hbferry@comcast.net. This home, and others, can be viewed on www.HomesForSaleSebring.com.