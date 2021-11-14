This home is located at 5004 Sugar Bay Street in Sun ‘N Lake of Sebring. The home is priced at $348,900 and is listed with Kim Reed and Helen Ferry of The Reed-Ferry Team with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group.
Located on a quiet street of attractive, well-maintained homes in Magnolia Place, a sub-division within Sun ‘N Lake, this like-new home welcomes you with its upgraded circular drive and attractive front elevation with stone columns. You’ll love the curb appeal.
This three-bedroom plus office, two-bath executive home shows like a model with its open floor plan and many architectural features, including custom step ceilings, luxury vinyl flooring throughout, modern lighting, and newer window treatment.
The gourmet kitchen is a chef’s delight. It boasts white staggered cabinets, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, stainless steel vent hood and a custom tiled backsplash. An island is the only separation from the spacious great room and dining area. This open layout is perfect for entertaining friends or those large holiday dinners.
The owner’s suite has a step ceiling and large walk-in closet. The luxurious spa-inspired bath has a free-standing soaker tub, two vanities with a cabinet/linen closet in between, gorgeous tile and a walk-in shower. A frosted window in the shower provides lots of natural light without sacrificing privacy.
Two additional bedrooms and a hall bath offer plenty of room for your family and guests. Plus, there’s an office/den perfect for working at home.
The 12-by-29-foot covered lanai could easily be screened, or you could add a pool and leave it open. It is accessible from a wall of sliding doors in the great room.
Built in 2018, this like-new home has 1,974 square feet of living area with 3,000 total square feet. It is situated on over 1/4th of an acre.
For more information or to schedule your private showing, call Kim Reed at 863-381-6575 or email Kimbreed@comcast.net or call Helen Ferry at 863-381-1089 or email Hbferry@comcast.net. This home, and others, can be viewed at www.HomesForSaleSebring.com.
DIRECTIONS: From US 27 N & Sun N Lake Blvd, go west on Sun ‘N Lake Blvd through two round abouts, to left into Magnolia Place, to right on Cecilia Ave, to left on Sugar Bay to home at 5004.