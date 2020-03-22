This home is located at 5017 Magnolia Place in Sun ‘N Lake in Sebring. The home is priced at $249,900 and is listed with Kim Reed and Helen Ferry of The Reed-Ferry Team with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group.
Situated on a quiet street of attractive, well-maintained homes, you’ll love the beautiful curb appeal with its extensive landscaping, pavered drive, barrel tile roof and stone accents on this three-bedroom, two-bath, two-car garage home.
This executive home shows like a model with its open floor plan and many architectural features, including 12-foot ceilings, crown molding, archways, modern lighting, and abundant ceramic tile plus wood laminate flooring in the bedrooms.
Enter through the custom leaded glass front door with matching sidelights and overhead arch to be greeted by a lovely foyer with niche and designer-style light fixture. It is open to the spacious living room/dining room with oversized ceramic tile laid on angle. This layout is perfect for entertaining friends or those large holiday dinners.
The gourmet kitchen is a chef’s delight! This spacious kitchen boasts an abundance of chocolate stained wood cabinets, granite countertops, a planning desk, pantry and large breakfast area.
The owner’s suite has a vaulted tray ceiling, California closet system and sliders opening to the screened Lanai making it the perfect place to relax before bedtime. The luxurious spa-like bath has a corner Jacuzzi tub, large vanity with make-up area, his and her sinks, and a ceramic tiled shower. A window over the tub provides lots of natural light.
Two additional bedrooms and hall bath offer plenty of room for your family and guests. One of the bedrooms is currently being used as an office.
The screened lanai is accessible from the living room, kitchen and owner’s suite. This 10-by-17-foot pavered lanai comes with sunshades so you can enjoy it all day long.
This home has many upgraded features making it truly move-in ready and maintenance-free. They include tinted Thermopane windows, steel hurricane shutters, well irrigation, water conditioner, newer painted interior and tankless water heater.
Built in 2005, this like-new home has 2,053 square feet of living area with 2,928 total square feet. It is situated on over 1/4th of an acre.
Built in 2005, this like-new home has 2,053 square feet of living area with 2,928 total square feet. It is situated on over 1/4th of an acre.