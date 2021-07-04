This home is located at 2631 Island Drive in the Manor Hill section of Sun ‘N Lake in Sebring. The home is priced at $414,900 and is listed with Helen Ferry and Kim Reed of The Reed-Ferry Team with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group.
Situated on a quiet street of attractive, well-maintained homes, you’ll love the beautiful curb appeal of this lovely home with its tasteful landscaping, covered front porch with herringbone laid brick pavers and columns.
This open floor plan four-bedroom, plus office, three-bath home has many architectural features, including high ceilings, crown molding, chair rail, wainscoting, arched entryways and soothing neutral paint colors.
Enter through the double front doors with overhead arch into the spacious 17-by-18-foot living room with glass sliders providing access to the lanai. A separate dining room with cove ceiling is adjacent for your more formal dinners.
A 20-by-20-foot family room with a wood burning fireplace surrounded by built-ins, also has sliders that open to the lanai. This extends your living space to the outdoors – perfect for entertaining family and friends.
Separated from the family room by a breakfast bar, the spacious kitchen boasts an abundance of white wood cabinets with solid surface countertops, pantry, and newer stainless steel appliances. A breakfast room is adjacent to the kitchen and overlooks the lanai for your more casual dining.
The spacious owner’s suite has a cove ceiling, sliders to the lanai, and an abundance of closet space. Inside the large walk-in closet are pull down steps that access the air-conditioned carpeted attic storage space above. This is perfect for all your extra storage needs. There is also a 6-by-8-foot bonus room that could be used as a secondary office, exercise area or nursery. The bath boasts a jetted tub, double sink vanity and a two-person dual head shower. Windows in the bathroom provide lots of natural light.
An office off the foyer has a closet and could be your fifth bedroom if need be. French doors allow it to be closed off for privacy. Three additional bedrooms and two more full baths offer plenty of room for your family and guests. One of the baths has an exterior door to the lanai.
The 17-by-40-foot screened lanai with herringbone laid brick pavers is accessible from the living room, family room and owner’s suite via sliding glass doors. This is the perfect place to enjoy that morning cup of coffee or an evening with friends overlooking the private back yard. The home has been pre-wired for a pool making it easier should the new owners desire one.
The laundry room has a utility sink and cabinets and acts as a mud room from the garage. The 3-car-plus-golf cart garage also has a storage area with shelves and work bench.
Other features in this home include a new central vacuum system, a 2020 roof, 2019 dual air conditioners, and a whole house sound system.
Built in 2001, this home has 3,304 square feet of living area with 5,059 total square feet. It is situated on over 1/4th of an acre.
For more information or to schedule your private showing, call Helen Ferry at 863-381-1089 or email Hbferry@comcast.net or call Kim Reed at 863-381-6575 or email Kimbreed@comcast.net. This home, and others, can be viewed on www.HomesForSaleSebring.com.