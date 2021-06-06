This home is located at 2600 Island Drive in Sebring. The home is priced at $318,900 and is listed with Kim Reed and Helen Ferry of The Reed-Ferry Team with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group.
Situated on a quiet street of attractive, well-maintained homes, you’ll love the beautiful curb appeal of this like-new three-bedroom, two-bath home with its tasteful landscaping, attractive elevation, and side entry garage.
Enter through the custom leaded glass front door with matching sidelights and overhead transom window to be greeted by this home’s many architectural features, including high ceilings, crown molding, neutral tile, and custom window treatments with plantation shutters.
The spacious 19-by-18-foot living room and adjacent formal dining room is perfect for entertaining family and friends at those large holiday get-togethers. Pocketed sliding glass doors from the living room open to the expansive screened lanai allowing the living area to be expanded to the outdoors.
The attractive kitchen boasts an abundance of mocha glazed wood cabinets with solid surface countertops, black appliances, a breakfast bar, and a breakfast nook with a large, mitered window overlooking the private back yard.
The spacious owner’s suite has double step ceilings and plenty of closet space. There is a door to access the lanai, perfect for the private evening drink before bed. The en-suite bath has dual sinks, garden tub and a corner walk-in shower. A window in the bathroom provides lots of natural light. Two additional bedrooms and hall bath offer plenty of room for your family and guests.
The 11-by-32-foot screened lanai offers a beautiful view of the private back yard – which could easily accommodate a pool. You’ll enjoy those quiet mornings watching the local wildlife.
Other features of this home include a two-car garage with separate golf cart door, an oversized driveway, 2018 A/C system, central vacuum system, security, and new Thermopane windows.
Built by Will Randall Homes in 2005, this immaculately maintained home has 2,082 square feet of living area with 3,112 total square feet. It is situated on over a third of an acre.
For more information or to schedule your private showing, call Kim Reed at 863-381-6575 Kimbreed@comcast.net or Helen Ferry at 863-381-1089 Hbferry@comcast.net. This home, and others, can be viewed on www.HomesForSaleSebring.com.