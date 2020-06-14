This home is located at 5224 Haw Branch Road in Sebring. The home is priced at $194,900 and is listed with Helen Ferry and Kim Reed of The Reed-Ferry Team with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group.
Located in Country Club Downs, a neighborhood of upscale villas, this gorgeous two-bedroom plus den, two-bath home boasts upgrades and architectural features normally found in much more expensive homes.
Gorgeous curb appeal starts with the tasteful landscaping, pavered walk and driveway, carriage-style garage door and covered front porch. There is an awesome view of the golf course from the front porch.
Enter this executive villa to be greeted by the 10-foot ceilings throughout, 8-foot doors and elegant tiled foyer that leads into the open floor plan with a fabulous view through the living and dining areas out to the park-like area beyond.
The spacious kitchen boasts tile floors, wood cabinets, granite counters, tiled backsplash and stainless-steel appliances. A breakfast bar, which will accommodate four bar stools, separates the kitchen from the dining area.
This open floor plan is perfect for entertaining family and friends. An arched opening between the dining and great room adds architectural flair without compromising the open feel. The dining area is highlighted by an octagonal shaped recessed tray ceiling. At 15-by-12-foot, there is plenty of room for those holiday dinners.
The 18-by-22-foot great room will accommodate even the largest sectional with plenty of room to spare. Wood look floors and the 10-foot recessed tray ceiling adds to the elegant, yet comfortable feel. French doors lead to the pavered screened patio, that overlooks the park-like common space with gazebo.
The fabulous owner’s suite also boasts a 10-foot recessed tray ceiling, wood look floors and a huge walk-in closet. The attached den is perfect for a home office, exercise room or just a place to relax with a good book. The bath offers spa-inspired features including walk-in shower, jetted tub, his and her vanities with make-up space and private water closet.
The guest suite has a door accessing the hall bath which has just been renovated with new designer vanity, mirror and lighting.
Other features of this home include two-car garage, laundry room with an abundance of cabinets, new A/C, well irrigation and more. A low monthly fee includes lawncare, landscaping and irrigation allowing you plenty of time to enjoy the community amenities, which include golf course, restaurant, pool and playground. This lovely villa, built in 2006, has 1,740 square feet of living area with 2,307 total square footage.
For more information or to schedule your private showing, call Helen Ferry at 863-381-1089 or email Hbferry@comcast.net or call Kim Reed at 863-381-6575 or email Kimbreed@comcast.net, or visit their website at HomesForSaleSebring.com