This home is located at 6930 Cecilia Ave in Sun ‘N Lake of Sebring. It is priced at $229,900 and is listed with Helen Ferry and Kim Reed of The Reed-Ferry Team with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group.
Located on a quiet street of attractive, well-maintained homes in the sought-after Magnolia Place community right in the heart of Sun ‘N Lake. You’ll love the beautiful curb appeal with its tasteful landscaping, pavered drive, and stone accents on this three-bedroom, two-bath, two-car garage villa.
This executive home shows like a model with its open floor plan and many luxury features, including a private courtyard entry, dramatic 20-foot high foyer, tall ceilings, crown moldings, wide baseboards, modern lighting, and abundant ceramic tile and wood flooring.
Enter through the custom leaded glass front door with matching sidelights, and overhead transom and arch to be greeted by the spacious great room area. With the living room at 16-by-25-foot plus adjacent dining area, this layout is perfect for entertaining friends or those large holiday get-togethers.
The gourmet kitchen is a chef’s delight! Open to the great room area so the chef in the family is never far from the activities, this spacious kitchen boasts an abundance of staggered white cabinets, granite countertops, breakfast bar, and stainless appliances.
Step through the double French doors into the lovely owner’s suite with its vaulted tray ceiling, hardwood floors and sliders opening to the screened back porch. At 20-by-13-foot, there’s plenty of extra room for a sitting area or treadmill. The luxurious spa-like master bath has a corner jetted tub, double granite vanity with his and her sinks, glass shower and private water closet.
Two additional bedrooms share a guest bath with tub/shower combo and granite counter. One of the bedrooms has hardwood flooring and double French doors making it the perfect place for your home office.
The 27-by-11-foot screened back porch allows for plenty of outdoor living with a lovely view of the rear landscaping and shade tree.
Other features of this home include a two-car garage and laundry room with deep sink and cabinets. Built in 2007, this like-new villa has 1,887 square feet of living area with 2,772 total square feet.
Amenities within the Sun ‘N Lake community include two golf courses, community center, hospital, pool, playground, dog park and tennis courts.
For more information or to schedule your private showing, call Helen Ferry at 863-381-1089 or email Hbferry@comcast.net or call Kim Reed at 863-381-6575 or email Kimbreed@comcast.net. This home, and others, can be viewed on www.HomesForSaleSebring.com.