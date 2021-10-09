Exercise the purpose of education
Full-blown anti-American rhetoric (Oct. 2). I thought I cannot let this go unchecked, as I am still very patriotic about America; perfect, no, but what is? In some places it would be the last such article authored. Regardless, we no longer have journalists, just radical political writers who basically say anything if it’s the right thing to say.
In 1789, America was the lone Democracy in the world. They abolished slave ships (four years later whereby any such boat ashore) the crew was subject to hanging. Further, similar positive legislations have been passed; specific to assisting people achieve their ideals/goals. This country has done much to assist minorities in achieving the American Dream (not overnight). Can you imagine women not voting? Hats off to the great state of Wyoming.
Further, Washington D.C. elected swamp $$. Officials need reminded that one of the government’s primary responsibilities to the citizens of this country is the protection of the borders; not open door, nor free cell phones for everyone. With radical journalists, questionable court judges, lawyers, Sierra Club, ACLU, and too many non-profits, this country is sinking. I have no problem with any person coming into this country as long as it is done correctly (releasing with a court date is a bad joke).
Myself, I was the first in my family to complete college (completing five degrees), and a career followed that I never believed possible. As a Vietnam veteran, I felt honor bound to serve. Now, instead of being spit upon and called a baby killer returning state side; I called a Tampa radio station host yesterday to ask him a question. He advised: “Nothing you say will change my mind. You sound like an old, white privileged racist. Lay back and enjoy the time you have left on this Earth.” So ....
Recommend the blind faith author take his own advice offered in his negative article. The purpose of education is to prevent one from being a gullibly foolish idiot. I have traveled all of our states/Europe; lived in five of them. History was my college minor, but I prioritize early American.
Marvin Murphy, Ph.
Sebring