Election 2022-State Legislatures

House minority leader Rep. Kathleen Dillingham, R-Oxford, works at her desk, Monday, April 25, 2022, at the State House in Augusta, Maine. More than one-quarter of state lawmakers whose seats are up for election across the U.S. are guaranteed to be gone from office next year — a statistic almost certain to grow when the votes are counted from the November general election. 

 ROBERT F. BUKATY/AP FILE PHOTO

Changes are coming to state capitols across the country. Heading into the November elections, more than one-quarter of incumbent state lawmakers already are guaranteed to be gone from office next year. Retirements are up during the first election since districts were redrawn based on the 2020 census. Other incumbents were defeated in primaries — particularly Republicans, who faced conservative challengers aligned with former President Donald Trump. And still more incumbents will lose Tuesday as voters decide nearly 6,300 legislative races across 46 states.

