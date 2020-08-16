If you are not a Florida native – so few of us are – chances are you landed here in part for the fabulous weather. Humans are not the only species to enjoy our semi-tropical environment. There are many critters who have naturally migrated or been introduced to our region with very detrimental effects.
How can a few extra species be such a problem? Whether the introduction has thrown off the predator/prey balance or created a situation of heightened competition for the same limited resources and habitat, there really can be too much of a good thing when it comes to nature. Unlike people, animals, and especially plants, cannot just pick up and move when things go south. Instead they eek out an existence among the intruders and survive if they are able.
Consider those little brown lizards you see running all over the place. Cuban brown anoles, introduced via nursery plants, are outcompeting our native green anoles. While you have probably noticed those, many non-natives operate just under the radar, gaining ground as they spread out. From hammerhead flatworms and gray wall jumping spiders-also transported in nursery plants – they settle in and become not quite one with the local community. Whether it is a situation of having no predators in their new location which allows them to reproduce unchecked or being the predator and eating our native species, introduced wildlife can overtake quickly.
Cuban tree frogs are another rapidly spreading introduced species. Check outside by porch lights any night or step outdoors after the evening thunderstorm blows past and hear them creating a racket. With big, sticky toe pads, these exceptionally large and hungry non-natives quickly outpace the native green tree frog and consume them. Coloration ranges from almost whitish or noticeably light green to mottled or spotted tones of gray depending on temperature. Juveniles have an almost neon green striping. With an irritating secretion on their skin, few predators find them tasty.
Next time you are out and about, watch for those small white cattle egrets pecking for bugs in parking lot flowerbeds or highway roadsides. They too are an introduced species, albeit of their own accord. Via natural range expansion, they have also found Florida to their liking.
With so many exotic species finding their own way here or being introduced by our commerce or travel, it is particularly important not to add to the problems. Please do not release pet store creatures and be cautious about adding exotic pets. Protect our natural environment whenever and however you can because the pressure is great for this fragile ecosystem we call home.