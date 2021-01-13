For much of their growing up years, in order to avoid their persistent questions, our youngest grandchildren were not told when Gramma and Pop-Pop were arriving.
After a while, their parents let them enter into the excitement of anticipation. Soon they were on tip-toe to see out the window…expectantly looking forward to our arrival.
Expectancy is a wonderful fulfillment of hope. God’s promises are true and our hope is based on his character. Faithfulness, goodness, kindness, mercy and grace are just a part of his nature. He is faithful and clothed in righteousness and offers us this same righteous garment.
When we show gratitude it breeds hope and hopefulness.
Just the other day we reminded our soon to be 16-year-old grandson of how he used to react when we walked in the door.
First, he would ask, “Are we going to church?” And, then, “Gramma, you want to play cars?”
You might say we, too, stood on tip-toe expectancy for those little arms to hug us.
In Lamentations 3: 22 — 26, NKJV we read these precious, tip-toe expectant words, “Through the Lord’s mercies we are not consumed, because His compassions fail not. They are new every morning; great is Your faithfulness.”
This means that even though the past year of Covid-19 and all its fallout still touches and threatens our lives and livelihoods, we can be expectant that the Lord knows our needs and won’t abandon us.
The passage continues, “The Lord is my portion,” says my soul, “Therefore I hope in Him.”
Once again, we are confronted with hope which is nourished by gratitude. Even in the toughest of times, there is always a bright spot for which to be thankful.
When I consider that the Lord is my portion…what does that mean? I believe that belonging to Jesus, the One who fashioned us and created everything seen and unseen, puts us in a Psalm 23 position. “The Lord is my shepherd, I shall not want.”
2 Peter 1:2-4 says, that Jesus’ divine power “has given to us all things that pertain to life and godliness…by which have been given to us exceedingly great and precious promises, that through these you may be partakers of the divine nature.”
When we belong to him and he to us by his grace through faith, he is our portion forever.
Lamentations continues, “The Lord is good to those who wait for Him, to the soul who seeks Him. It is good that one should hope and wait quietly for the salvation of the Lord.”
Watch for him with tip-toe expectancy. He is coming again. Selah