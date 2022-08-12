After a federal judge invalidated a gambling “compact” between the state and the Seminole Tribe of Florida, economists released a report Wednesday that eliminated hundreds of millions of dollars a year in expected state revenue from the deal. Florida received $187.5 million from the deal between October 2021 and February 2022, but the tribe discontinued payments in March, according to the report by a panel of economists known as the Revenue Estimating Conference.
“It is currently unknown when or if they (payments) will resume into state accounts,” the report said. “The conference updated the (revenue) forecast to assume that no payments will be received within the forecast horizon.”