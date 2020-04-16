“The spirit of prayer comes when I turn away from the vanity of time into the riches of eternity” (author unknown).
I was saddened last week to see a certain person consider my faith in our eternal God as gullibility. Not so much because it contradicts my belief system but because I know our loving God wants all mankind to be with Him in His eternal heaven.
But first, the “kicker” is, one must be a believer in His Son Jesus the Christ who was prophesized centuries before his birth. Jesus taught against the “religion” of His day. That is why He was crucified on The Cross.
I implore the writer to investigate what this is all about. It’s as simple as asking anyone of faith. He too can then experience “the peace that passes all understanding.”
Roger Giegerich
Sebring