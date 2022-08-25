As the week progressed it was clear that yard work would be in order come the weekend. It’s just that time of year when the oppressive humidity and abundant rain equals a rainforest-like atmosphere leading to our yard becoming reminiscent of a jungle habitat. In fact, my recently planted butterfly garden has morphed from a spotty planting of suitable larval plants to a lush and shockingly full patch perfect for the pollinators.
I worried about turning on the sprinklers again because it had been dry for almost a week, but then Thursday rolled around and that intense thunderstorm hit. The rain kept falling for hours. The booming and flashing lightning would briefly cease, and I’d open the front door to peek out. The swales on our property were filling nicely, creating little ponds to resonate with the calls of Eastern narrow-mouthed toads once the darkness came.
I couldn’t enjoy the view for long before a shock of lightning would startle me back inside. It poured for hours and by the time things settled down, the yard ponds were filled to the brim. Taking the dingo for a brief walk in the cooling night, the frogs could be heard calling all around. The aforementioned narrow-mouths were singing along the driveway and Southern toads were trilling as we strolled down the road. Oak toads were chirping from deep within the surrounding pine woods. Their high-pitched voices carried easily across the swollen lake which had risen high enough to create islands around several of the pine trees which previously edged the former shoreline.
The next morning, we walked before sunrise and lo and behold, something was moving about in the darkness up ahead. Not quite sure what it was at first, as we got closer the movement keyed me into what we were seeing. A very large walking catfish was working its way across the bottom of a neighbor’s driveway. Longer than my size 10 sneaker, we snapped an image of the lengthy fish which was now on dry land. Clearly it had been following the flooding that flowed the night before and was working its way back to a ditch or swale. Forget about raining cats and dogs, we were seeing terrestrial fish and also freshwater eels.
The eel showed up in our front yard. Our turf now transformed into a small pond. My guy looked down through the stormwater and insisted it was just a stick floating about. Motionless it sat just an inch or two below the surface, certainly resembling a bobbing twig. I shined the flashlight, and he reacted in surprise as it contracted and began swimming away.
Days later the lush appearance of our landscaping seemed to take on a renewed vigor and I swear it appeared to have grown overnight. As he fought back the greenery, I refrained from offering guidance. All the rain and sunshine make yard work an every weekend kind of routine lately so I let him trim as he sees fit. I’m sure he’s hoping it will be a once and done kind of job because it’s far too hot to be out there, but Mother Nature seems to enjoy keeping him busy.