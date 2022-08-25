As the week progressed it was clear that yard work would be in order come the weekend. It’s just that time of year when the oppressive humidity and abundant rain equals a rainforest-like atmosphere leading to our yard becoming reminiscent of a jungle habitat. In fact, my recently planted butterfly garden has morphed from a spotty planting of suitable larval plants to a lush and shockingly full patch perfect for the pollinators.

I worried about turning on the sprinklers again because it had been dry for almost a week, but then Thursday rolled around and that intense thunderstorm hit. The rain kept falling for hours. The booming and flashing lightning would briefly cease, and I’d open the front door to peek out. The swales on our property were filling nicely, creating little ponds to resonate with the calls of Eastern narrow-mouthed toads once the darkness came.

Recommended for you