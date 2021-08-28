As I type this, I’m looking at an anniversary I would just as soon skip. Tomorrow is the second anniversary of the death of not only my beloved mother-in-law, but my beagle, Barney (they died within an hour of each other).
And it doesn’t help that it’s only been three months since my father unexpectedly passed away. Just the other day I saw a joke on Facebook I would’ve loved to share with him. Like me, he enjoyed plays on words and puns. It saddens me that I can no longer call him up to talk with him.
In the case of my mother-in-law, grief affects me in strange ways. While I’m sad she’s no longer with us, part of me is grateful she didn’t have to endure the whole coronavirus mess. Some of that is selfish – as her primary caregiver, I would have had to isolate a lot more than I have to now, and it would not have been easy or pleasant. But also, it would’ve been difficult for her, and she would have been at great risk given her health issues.
One way I’ve struggled to cope has been with her room. We really haven’t dealt with her things yet. The few times I’ve been in there these past two years were times I had to be, to get something from there for example, and I never wasted time.
I know we need to do something about her things. But even thinking about it makes me feel uncomfortable. Don and I tell ourselves that we don’t have time to work on it and it’ll keep. But at least for me, it just feels painful. And I’m good with avoiding pain.
Barney’s loss was unexpected – he had a mass in his abdomen that was discovered while we were keeping watch over Mom in the hospital (my youngest took him to a vet when Don noticed he wasn’t acting right). It was a blow upon a blow, and together they threatened to overwhelm me.
Fortunately, I have a wonderful support network, which made a huge difference in the days that followed. There are people who are there for me when I need them, and I am so grateful for their outreach.
Maybe that’s why a particular article on www.foxnews.com resonated with me. The article tells of a Texas deputy’s son, whose father, Justin Longoria, was killed in a car crash back in April on the way to work.
Last week was the first day of kindergarten for young Joziah Longoria. And he did not go alone. A number of Frio County, Texas sheriff’s deputies were on hand to welcome him to his school with handshakes and hugs.
The article includes a video of this, which is very touching. Don’t watch it if you cry easily. Trust me – I cry at Hallmark commercials, and this video got me sniffling.
In a post on Facebook, sheriff’s deputies wrote, “Today we were proud to escort our little deputy to his first day of Kindergarten…” The post further states that the deputies were “now and will always be family to [Justin Longoria’s] young boys.”
I am glad that Joziah and his family have such a powerful support system. I’m blessed to have one myself. It makes anniversaries like the one this week bearable. And if you’re reading this and have been there for me, thank you from the bottom of my heart.