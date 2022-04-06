SEBRING — The word from experts is that the pandemic has had an effect on children’s education and emotional growth.
The good news is that most of the mental health stressors were already there before the pandemic. The bad news is that the pandemic magnified the cracks in the system and in society, experts said.
SciLine, an online resource for journalists in science matters, provided a seminar on how the pandemic has affected children and their development over the last two years. Dr. Jim Soland, assistant professor of quantitative methods at the University of Virginia, spoke on educational disruptions from school closures and other pandemic-driven changes in education.
Dr. Tali Raviv, a psychologist and associate director of the Center for Childhood Resilience at the Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago, discussed how the pandemic and changes in day-to-day life have impacted children’s mental health.
Soland said that a study by the Northwest Evaluation Association (NWEA) of fall test scores from 2019, 2020 and 2021 showed children were less ready for school, and that readiness differed greatly by subject. Math, he said, saw big declines between fall 2019 and fall 2020, as well as between fall 2020 and fall 2021.
Reading scores went up that first summer, Soland said, but went down between 2020 and 2021, similar to the declines for kids affected by Hurricane Katrina. Teachers were doing their jobs, he said, but teaching — already a difficult job — had gotten a lot harder. Differences in achievement were larger based on family income levels, too, he said.
Soland noted that differences in kindergarten readiness, post-pandemic, were worse, based on income. He said tutoring services might help, especially to get them ready for school.
“Recovery is likely to be a truly long-term endeavor and involves supports beyond what schools can provide alone,” Soland said.
Raviv said that, early in the pandemic, researchers didn’t yet have data about the effects of COVID-19 on youth mental health, but did have decades of research on risk factors for mental illness, including stress and trauma, and positive factors that help buffer those risks.
“Yeah, and I’m afraid I’m not going to have much better news than my colleague here,” Raviv said, adding that COVID-19 “really is this perfect storm of increased stress and trauma and those risk factors combined with a decrease in the protective factors.”
Raviv said less contact with grandparents, coaches, teachers or others who could help children weather those storms turned COVID-19 stress into toxic stress, especially for communities that are already coping with violence, mentally ill caregivers or abuse. It all has really significant impacts on the developing brain and long-standing consequences, she said.
Some statistics, Raviv said, showed about 80% of families saying their children spent significantly less in-person time with friends, an important protective factor against stress and adversity, and 63% of parents said their kids spent more time on screens for non-educational purposes. Working with Chicago public schools in June and July of 2020, to find the effects of school closures, over a third of children were described as lonely, while those considered anxious, stressed, agitated and/or angry were up to 25%.
However, Raviv stressed that children really are inherently resilient, and if given the right support, will be able to thrive despite the challenges, adversities and stressors seen in the pandemic. They need mental health treatment, but also prevention.
“We need to identify. We know what the risk factors are. We need to target those, like socioeconomic inequality, health disparities and stress,” Raviv said.
Since 70% of youth get mental health treatment in schools, she also recommends increasing mental health literacy among adults that work with children, so they can promote healthy development and recognize early signs that a child may need more support. She also wants to reduce the stigma around mental health and increase listening to youth and community about what they are experiencing and what are the solutions that will work for them.
“We need to deliver services in the right time and place, so clearly the mental health system needs to expand,” Raviv said.