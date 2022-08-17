Polio Explainer

This 1964 microscope image made available by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows damage from the polio virus to human spinal cord tissue. On Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, health officials in the nation’s largest city said they had found the virus in wastewater samples, suggesting the virus was spreading among the unvaccinated.

 DR. KARP/EMORY UNIVERSITY/CDC VIA AP file

The polio virus has been found in New York City sewage, but officials are stressing that the highest risk is for people who haven’t been vaccinated.

Polio was once one of the nation’s most feared diseases, with annual outbreaks causing thousands of cases of paralysis. Its elimination in the U.S., officially declared in 1979, is considered one of the nation’s greatest public health victories. Yet cases have cropped up occasionally since then, often among people who had traveled to other countries.

Recommended for you