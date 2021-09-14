SEBRING — Libraries hold a special place in our lives. Many remember walking through the book stacks in our youth in search of a certain title or having been read to by our friendly librarian while sitting on a multi-colored carpet surrounded by our friends.
While libraries still maintain their charm as a place to find treasured books and explore new ones, they also have progressed over time and offer patrons and our community many online benefits.
Using the library system’s electronic resources allows patrons to read, study and research at their own leisure. The best part is that all these resources are free to access with a library card and password.
Many residents may not be aware that they can read e-books and listen to e-audiobooks on two different platforms, both of which offer easy-to-use smartphone and tablet apps. Libby (also known as Overdrive) and Axis 360 have hundreds of titles available for children, teens and adults, including new releases.
For those who want to learn a new skill or hobby, the Universal Class platform is a great tool that offer courses complete with exams, assignments and assessments. Patrons may go through a course at their own pace and receive a certificate at the end. The courses offered range anywhere from leadership to Microsoft to parenting.
The library system’s newest platform to assist patrons with reaching their goals is called Mometrix. This new resource provides users access to study materials and practice exams for hundreds of tests, including, but certainly not limited to, NCLEX, SAT, FTCE, and more.
“We all know the library is a great brick and mortar location for students to work,” Highlands Library System Manager Vikki Brown said. “Especially if they have a paper to write or need to research articles.
“They can also find those resources online using the Florida Electronic Library. A library card is not needed to access this resource.”
Users can search newspapers, journals and books to complete their research requirements. They can browse resources by grade level and choose what fits their needs best. This resource is also excellent for anyone who may be transitioning in their career through a section called Peterson’s Career Prep.
The library system’s digital offerings not only include materials to assist patrons in their pursuit of knowledge or reading materials, it can also assist in a quest to research personal heritage through the platform Heritage Quest. Users can search obituaries, Census records, books and more to help complete a family tree.
Throughout the last two years, the Highlands County Library System has been promoting its digital programming. Readers can join monthly virtual book clubs and attend a virtual author meeting. From the comfort of their home, patrons can borrow the title and attend the event. This has been a great way for people to stay connected with other readers during the pandemic.
Library staff can assist patrons via its digital platforms, as well as when they visit one of the three library locations in Highlands County: Avon Park Public Library at 100 N. Museum Ave.; Sebring Public Library at 319 W. Center Ave.; and Lake Placid Memorial Library at 205 W. Interlake Blvd.
Be sure to come visit this month and check out some of the new book displays at Sebring Public Library, which showcase titles commemorating 9/11 and books highlighting National Hispanic Heritage Month.
And remember, September is Library Card Sign-Up Month. There is nothing more empowering than someone getting their own library card. It gives people access to technology, resources and services to pursue their passions and dreams.
Check out myhlc.org to stay in the know on your community’s virtual book clubs, summer programs, digital escape rooms, story time guides and more through the Highlands County Library System. Information on all these resources is also available on the website, just click the Resources tab. Questions? Please call 863-402-6716.