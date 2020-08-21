I'd like to thank Tim Dowling for the great column in the Aug. 15 opinion page. He exposed how blind hatred can make otherwise normal people look like fools. I hope he didn't expect any converts from the other side as they are so far to the left now, they are beyond reason and decency. They also have lost what little sense of humor they had and are probably foaming at the mouth by now.
I read the same letters from the same organized writers that inspired Mr. Dowling. Their letters are entertaining and funny and all have the same theme: hate Trump, hate conservatives, and the latest, hate women and minorities that support Trump. Their letters are funny, but the authors are kind of sad.
Robert Fromhartz
Sebring