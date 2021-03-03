Our soon-to-be granddaughter, floated down the church aisle wearing an exquisite gown as she rested her hand on the arm of her dad. The design, flow and intricate details enhanced her gracefulness … her veil trailing in an almost windswept fashion.
She was breathtaking … an example of exquisite grace.
At some time in our lives, we have probably all experienced the wonder of exquisite grace.
It might be the awesomeness of a clear night sky when the stars appear as diamonds. Swept into a moment of exquisite grace … you realize all this was spoken into existence and God knows every star by name.
Or perhaps, unexpectedly, a fawn appears as you hike. And you stop and are hushed by the exquisite beauty and grace of God’s creation.
What about holding that precious infant in your arms for the first time whether you carried him for nine months or prayed to adopt her over a period of time.
Suddenly, God’s presence permeates the moment. It is exquisite. It is his grace. And you just let the tears of joy stream down your face.
Grace is that sense of knowing the gift of God’s presence and forgiveness…undeserved … but abundantly given.
However, if you have yet to come to know him personally, there is a moment of exquisite grace you need to experience. One that can only be achieved by faith.
I was a young 10-year-old child when my dad walked forward with me at a Madison Square Garden evangelistic crusade with Billy Graham. At that tender age, the Holy Spirit impressed upon me that I needed to receive Jesus Christ as my Savior and Lord. And though I didn’t understand it all, I was willing to call out to God for salvation.
Over the years through Bible study, prayer and asking every question I could think of … growth in Christ grew as my desire was to please him and my parents.
I look back now and see more clearly the story God has been writing … my story … enmeshed in his. Even for a small child, the moment the Holy Spirit came to live in my heart, I had experienced the Lord Jesus Christ’s exquisite grace.
It says in Ephesians 2: 8 & 9 NKJV “For by grace you have been saved through faith, and that not of yourselves; it is the gift of God, not of works, lest anyone should boast. For we are His workmanship, created in Christ Jesus for good woks, which God prepared beforehand that we should walk in them.”
Exquisite grace … how sweet the sound. Selah