This home is located at 3715 Creekside Drive in Sebring. It is priced at $699,900 and is listed with Helen Ferry and Kim Reed of The Reed-Ferry Team with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group.
Located in the Oak Brook section of The Country Club, a neighborhood of upscale custom homes, this gorgeous three-bedroom plus office and den, 4.5-bath home is situated on a beautiful oversized double lot. It is highlighted by a tastefully landscaped front yard with concrete curbing, covered front porch with columns and travertine flooring.
Enter this executive home through the custom double doors with side lights and arch to be greeted by the elegant porcelain foyer. Step down to the formal living room and you’ll be in awe from floor to ceiling! Twelve-foot ceilings with porcelain flooring and travertine accent, extensive crown molding, arched openings, columns and a step ceiling with hidden lighting just begins to describe the features of this room. There is a wall of custom doors leading to the lanai that provide plenty of natural light. This is the ideal room for your formal furniture or grand piano.
An equally elegant dining room, complete with double step ceilings and extensive moldings, is the perfect place for your formal dinners.
The gourmet kitchen has room for all the chefs in the family! This spacious kitchen boasts custom finished wood cabinets – some with glass doors to display your crystal, a center island with granite counter, tile backsplash, breakfast bar, upgraded appliances, and a planning desk. A breakfast area overlooks the lanai through a mitered window and is adjacent to the spacious family room – a great place to spend your casual time with its fireplace for those chilly evenings.
The fabulous owner’s suite boasts 12-foot ceilings, hardwood flooring, doors to the lanai and double walk-in closets. In addition to the 19-by-19-foot bedroom area, there is an adjacent 12-by-15-foot sitting area. This is perfect for an exercise room, second office or just a quiet place to relax before bed. The owner’s bath offers spa-inspired features including walk-in dual-head shower, spacious corner jetted tub, and his and her separate vanities. A large window lets in natural light without sacrificing privacy.
A private office is perfect for the work-at-home owner. It is fully equipped with two walls of built-in cherry cabinetry, porcelain floors, a bay window overlooking the front yard and double doors to close for privacy.
The private guest wing has two bedrooms, each with an en-suite bath and walk-in closet. A den/playroom separates the two rooms. There is a fourth full bath open to the lanai and pool area, and a powder room for your guests use.
You will love spending time in the huge lanai with both covered and screened area. The heated pool is Pebble Tec and has been recently refinished. A spa is part of the pool, and both are treated with saltwater filtration system. The back yard is totally private with a beautiful view of the wooded area behind. This is the ideal place for your morning cup of coffee or entertaining friends for an evening drink.
Other features of this home include a newer roof, three-car side-load garage, laundry room with an abundance of cabinets, newer dual zoned HVAC system and so much more. Amenities within the community include a large swimming pool with kiddie pool, golf course, playground, restaurant, and tennis courts.
This beautiful home, built in 1994, has over 4,000 square feet of living area with 7,606 total square footage. It is situated on an oversized double lot.
For more information or to schedule your private showing, call Helen Ferry at 863-381-1089 Hbferry@comcast.net or Kim Reed at 863-381-6575 Kimbreed@comcast.net, or visit their website at HomesForSaleSebring.com
MLS # 283844